Bhai Dooj holds profound significance in Hindu culture as it strengthens the emotional bond between siblings.

Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhai Tika, Bhaubeej, Bhai Phonta, or Bhratri Dwitiya, is an auspicious Hindu festival that celebrates the cherished bond between siblings. Observed on the second day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik, this festival typically falls between October and November according to the Gregorian calendar. In 2024, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on Sunday, November 3.

Bhai Dooj 2024: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Bhai Dooj marks the final day of the Diwali festivities, celebrating the unique relationship between brothers and sisters. The following details outline the timings for Bhai Dooj in 2024:

Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024

Aparahna Time: 12:49 PM to 03:07 PM (2 hours 17 minutes)

Dwitiya Tithi Begins: 08:21 PM on November 2, 2024

Dwitiya Tithi Ends: 10:05 PM on November 3, 2024

These auspicious timings, or shubh muhurat, are essential for performing the rituals of Bhai Dooj effectively.

Bhai Dooj 2024: Significance

Bhai Dooj holds profound significance in Hindu culture as it strengthens the emotional bond between siblings. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers' longevity, health, and prosperity while brothers express their gratitude through gifts. The day is steeped in tradition and reflects love, respect, and protection among family members.

According to Hindu mythology, the festival is rooted in two prominent stories. One tale narrates how Lord Krishna, after defeating the demon Narakasura, visited his sister Subhadra, who welcomed him with sweets and adorned him with a tilak. The second story involves Yama, the god of death, who was welcomed by his sister Yamuna with the tilak ceremony. Following this tradition, it is believed that those who receive tilak and sweets from their sisters on this day are blessed with longevity.

Bhai Dooj 2024: Rituals

The rituals of Bhai Dooj embody heartfelt expressions of love and respect between siblings, creating a memorable celebration. Sisters begin by preparing a colorful thali filled with sweets, roli (vermilion), and a coconut. During the tilak ceremony, they apply a vermilion mark on their brothers' foreheads, symbolizing protection and blessings. Following this, an aarti is performed, where sisters circle a diya (lamp) around their brothers while chanting prayers for their well-being. After the rituals, both siblings indulge in delicious sweets and delicacies, enhancing the festive spirit. In return for their sisters' prayers and rituals, brothers shower them with gifts, further reinforcing the bond of love and affection that defines this special day.