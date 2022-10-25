Bhai Dooj 2022: Wishes, quotes, greetings and WhatsApp messages to share with your loved ones

Happy Bhai Dooj 2022

Bhai Dooj is a festival where a sister applies tika or tilak on her brother's forehead, performs aarti and wishes for his good health, fortune and prosperity.

Bhai Dooj will be celebrated two days after Diwali, on October 26 and 27. Bhai Phonta, Bhaiya Dooj, Bhau Beej, Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya, and Bhathru Dwithiya are other names of Bhai Dooj.

Here are some lovely wishes, WhatsApp messages and quotes to share with your friends and family on Bhai Dooj 2022.