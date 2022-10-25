Bhai Dooj 2022: Wishes, quotes, greetings and WhatsApp messages to share with your loved ones

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 08:53 PM IST
Bhai Dooj is a festival where a sister applies tika or tilak on her brother's forehead, performs aarti and wishes for his good health, fortune and prosperity.
Bhai Dooj will be celebrated two days after Diwali, on October 26 and 27. Bhai Phonta, Bhaiya Dooj, Bhau Beej, Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya, and Bhathru Dwithiya are other names of Bhai Dooj.
Is Bhai Dooj 2022 on October 26 or October 27? Know when to celebrate it, shubh muhurat, significance
Here are some lovely wishes, WhatsApp messages and quotes to share with your friends and family on Bhai Dooj 2022.
- “On this day I would like to tell you, brother, hold my hand and always guard me like a shield. You have always been and I hope you shall always be. Happy Bhai Dooj”
- “There is none who can tease as you do. I love you for staying up with me and protecting me whenever I need you. , Thanks Bhai”
- “Bhai Dooj is a festival where I can proudly say I am blessed to have a brother like you. Let's always stay this way where I can say you are my brother with my head high”
- “You are my Chhota Bhai, but have never acted like one. Much love to you for being what you are and what you shall always be to me. Precious. Happy Bhai Dooj”
- Here's wishing you a Happy Bhai Dooj bhaiya. Today I can send you this SMS and express how much respect I have for you. Always be the same. Much love.
- A gesture in silence felt so sweet, Your love was the sweetest in the world, I pray that this relationship never breaks Because this is what we got in this world. Wishes u a very very Happy Bhai Dooj
- The auspicious festival of Bhai Dooj has come, Sisters’ prayers a thousand for brothers, This precious relation between brother and sister is very unbreakable. May this bond be always great. Happy Bhai Dooj!
- You & I are like Tom & Jerry fighting and giggling all day long. No matter how old we grow, we will still keep the madness alive in our relationships. Happy Bhai Dooj Bro!!!