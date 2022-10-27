Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Happy Bhai Dooj 2022: WhatsApp Wishes, messages, greetings for your brother

Bhai Phonta, Bhaiya Dooj, Bhau Beej, Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya, and Bhathru Dwithiya are other names of Bhai Dooj.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

Happy Bhai Dooj 2022: WhatsApp Wishes, messages, greetings for your brother
File photo

The five-day-long Diwali celebrations come to end today with Bhai Dooj being observed across the country. Bhai Dooj is a festival where a sister applies tika or tilak on her brother's forehead, performs aarti and wishes for his good health, fortune and prosperity.

Bhai Dooj will be celebrated two days after Diwali, on October 26 and 27. Bhai Phonta, Bhaiya Dooj, Bhau Beej, Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya, and Bhathru Dwithiya are other names of Bhai Dooj.

Just like rakhi, the underlying significance of this festival too is to highlight a brother's duty to protect his sister. However, with several changes being made to how festivals are celebrated and what they signify, Bhai Dooj is also about the whole family gathering to celebrate togetherness and oneness. 

In the traditional style of observing the festival, sisters first perform aarti of their brothers and apply a red tika on the brother's forehead. This tika signifies a sister's deepest and heartfelt prayers for her brother, wherein she wishes for her brother's long life and happiness. 

Also Read: Delhi air quality remains poor: Know how to protect yourself during air pollution

While sisters perform the tilak act, brothers shower their sisters with love, blessings and also presents to make the day even more special. 

Here are some Bhai Dooj messages you could send to your brother:

- Dear Bhaiyya, I may have fought a lot with you, but you know how much I love you. Life without you is meaningless. Keep showering your endless love on me, and I shall always be by your side when you need me the most. Happy Bhai Dooj.

- The memories of our silly flights, craziness, and fun may fade away with time but the love we share will only grow with time. Happy Bhai Dooj!

- Bhai, together we laughed, together we cried, the affection in between is immense. We both make the best team together… Cheers to all the beautiful moments of childhood!!!
Happy Bhaiya Dooj!!!

- You mean the world to me bhai. May the beautiful relationship we share, strengthen our bond more. Best wishes for Bhai Dooj!
 
- My brother is my best friend. You stand by me when I am alone you make feel happy when I am low. Thanks for being for me always Dear Brother. Happy Bhaidooj.

- Bhaiyaa, you are someone I admire and look up to, with lots and lots of love wishing you. Happy Bhai Dooj

- Bhai Dooj is a festival of prayers from sister to brother, brother's protection for her sister. May this year we all celebrate it with even more love and protection for our sisters and brothers. Best wishes on this Bhai Dooj.

- I wouldn't have been the person I am today, had I not had your back. I couldn't have mustered the courage to do things had you not boosted my morale. This Bhai Dooj here's telling you that I love you to the moon and back.

- On this auspicious day, may you be showered with blessing and success in your life. Happy Bhai Dooj!

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
PM Narendra Modi's Birthday: 5 schemes launched by Prime Minister for India's development
Kidney: 5 natural ways to keep your kidney healthy
Congress president polls: Party has had 11 non-Gandhi chiefs since Independence; see pics
Centre gives sneak peek into Indian railway stations of the future, take a look
From Kajol to Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif: Best dressed B-Town celebs during Durga Puja, Navratri festivities
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 495 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.