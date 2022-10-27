Bhai Dooj 2022: Four shubh muhurats today, know why October 27 is special

File Photo

As per the Hindu calendar, Bhai Dooj is celebrated each year on Kartik Shukla Dwitiya Tithi. This year the festival of Bhai Dooj is being celebrated on both October 26 and October 27. This is because the Kartik Shukla Dwitiya Tithi will last from 02:43 pm on October 26 to 12:45 pm on October 27.

Why is October 27 special?

Although the festival of Bhai Dooj can be celebrated on both days, in this case, the date of October 27 is considered a little special as there are four auspicious muhurat.

READ | Manipur's Ningol Chakouba festival: Know why it is celebrated, significance, wishes to share

Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga - From 12:42 pm till 05:38 am, October 28, 2022

Abhijeet Muhurta - From 11.42 am to 12.27 pm

Ayushman Yoga - On October 27, from sunrise to 07.27 am

Saubhagya Yoga - From sunrise on October 27 till 04:33 am on October 28, 2022.

READ | Chhath Puja 2022: Patna District Magistrate releases list of 14 places as dangerous for celebration

Just like Rakshabandhan, the underlying significance of Bhai Dooj too is to highlight a brother's duty to protect his sister. However, with several changes being made to how festivals are celebrated and what they signify, Bhai Dooj is also about the whole family gathering to celebrate togetherness and oneness.

In the traditional style of observing the festival, sisters first perform aarti of their brothers and apply a red tika on the brother's forehead. This tika signifies a sister's deepest and heartfelt prayers for her brother, wherein she wishes for her brother's long life and happiness.

While sisters perform the tilak act, brothers shower their sisters with love, and blessings, and also present to make the day even more special.