Bhai Dooj 2022: 6 beautiful gifts ideas to make your sister's day special

Bhai Dooj 2022

A day after Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj will be celebrated. Bhai Dooj is a festival of an unbreakable bond between sister and brother. On this day sisters perform aarti and wish a long life and a bright future for their brothers. Also, both of them sweeten each other's mouth and give gifts to each other, but if you are confused that what gift you should give to your sister on this Bhai Dooj? So, don’t worry we have come up with some gift ideas for you to help you choose a gift.

The second day of Kartik Krishna Paksha falls on both October 26 and 27 this year. Bhai Dooj will begin at 02:43 pm on October 26 and will end at 12.45 pm on October 27. The auspicious time to do tilak is from 12:14 pm to 12:47 pm.

Is Bhai Dooj 2022 on October 26 or October 27? Know when to celebrate it, shubh muhurat, significance

Here are some fantastic gift suggestions to make your sister feel extra special.

iPhone 14

Everyone loves the iPhone and who doesn't want it? So, if you're sister is someone who is wanting to have an iPhone for the longest time then this is the time to surprise her with her favourite thing.

Customised gifts

A customised and thoughtful present will make the person feel special, as they are specially created for them. So you can get a pendant engraved with her initials or something she's fond of.

Smart-watch

Nowadays, smartwatches are the best devices for keeping an eye on your health because they have the possibility to record your heart rate, blood sugar levels, number of steps, etc. Smartwatches are a fantastic way to express your concern for your siblings' well-being.

Shopping card

Girls can never have enough clothes, shoes and purses. No matter how much they have but they can never be satisfied with it. It's best to gift they a shopping card so they can get whatever whenever they need.

Cosmetics

A girl can never have too many colours of eyeshadow, blush, lipstick, etc. You should purchase your sister some cosmetics if she frequently complains about not having all the products she wants.

Hand-made gifts

Last but not least, a homemade present is always preferred because it reflects the thought and effort that went into it. Cards, poems, paintings, and portraits are the perfect handmade gifts.