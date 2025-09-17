Add DNA as a Preferred Source
LIFESTYLE

Bhagyashree reveals her nighttime stretch routine; simple move she swears by for better sleep, 'Place one leg at a....'

Bhagyashree shared a simple bedtime stretch she practices nightly, holding each side for a minute, to ease stiffness and calm the mind.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 04:33 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Bhagyashree reveals her nighttime stretch routine; simple move she swears by for better sleep, 'Place one leg at a....'
Bhagyashree approved relaxing stretch before bed

Bollywood actress Bhagyashree continues to inspire fans with her focus on health and wellness. Recently, she shared a bedtime stretching routine that she says helps her relax and sleep more soundly. The move is simple yet effective: place one leg at a 90-degree angle in front of you, extend the other leg behind, lift your arms upwards while engaging the core, and then bend forward. She recommends holding this position for one minute on each side.

Bhagyashree explained that this easy stretch not only releases stiffness from the day but also soothes the mind, preparing the body for a peaceful night’s rest. Her post quickly resonated with followers, many of whom appreciated the practicality of adding a quick stretch to their nightly routine.

ALSO READ: Is Ranbir Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and more celebs' obsession with matcha healthy as claimed? Check benefits, risks and more

Why experts recommend it

Physiotherapists agree that even a short five-minute stretching session before bed can make a difference. Such routines help lengthen tight muscles, improve circulation, and release the physical tension built up from long hours of sitting or daily stress. More importantly, stretching activates the parasympathetic nervous system, the body’s natural 'rest mode.' This slows the heart rate, lowers blood pressure, and promotes relaxation.

The specific stretch Bhagyashree demonstrated is particularly beneficial. It improves posture, eases strain on the lower back, loosens tight hips and glutes, and opens up the chest and shoulders. Along with physical relief, it also helps calm racing thoughts and reduce anxiety, key factors for better sleep quality.

