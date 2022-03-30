Bhagyashree nails headstand, says 'sometimes world is better upside down' - Watch

Bhagyashree, who made her Bollywood debut opposite superstar Salman Khan in the 1989 romantic blockbuster 'Maine Pyar Kiya' directed by Sooraj Barjatya, is currently participating in the reality show 'Smart Jodi' along with her husband Himalay Dassani. The show telecast on Star Plus features ten real-life couples taking part in exciting and fun activities.

But the actress is in news now due to her recent post in which she can be seen acing a headstand like a pro as part of her series 'Tuesday Tips'. In the video that Bhagyashree uploaded on her Instagram on Tuesday, March 29, the actress can be seen nailing a headstand and can also be heard saying, "sometimes, the world is better upside down", along with sharing some advantages of inversion which she also detailed out in her caption.

As a caption, Bhagyashree wrote, "Inversions are one way of looking at the world with a brighter perspective. Blood flow towards the brain, increases the oxygen supply, stimulating your brain cells, facial capillaries and hair follicles. So its a triple benefit" before listing out the advantages of inversions asanas.

She continued in her caption, " 1. Helps your cognitive responses, improves memory, co-ordination and concentration. 2. Stimulates the hair follicals for improved blood circulation in scalp leading to hair growth n reduction of hairfall. 3. The facial capillaries get a boost, it becomes like a natural facial giving you a youthful glow."

In concluding her note, she even advised her followers to consult their trainers or doctors before attempting a headstand. "However, please do not try this without a proper trainer or a go-ahead from your doctor, specially those suffering from hypertension", she wrote.



Meanwhile, Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Monalisa-Vikraant Singh, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, Natalya Ilina-Rahul Mahajan, Krishnamachari Srikkanth-Vidya, Balraj Syal-Deepti Tuli, Pallavi Shukla-Ankit Tiwari, and Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast and Ritu Rathee are the other celebrity couples on 'Smart Jodi'.