BH series number: What are BH series number plates? Check how to get it, eligibility, how it benefits people, all you need to know

BH series number plates offer hassle-free vehicle registration for people who relocate often. Know eligibility, benefits, savings, and application details.

Frequent relocations across the country often bring excitement, new opportunities, and fresh beginnings. But for vehicle owners, shifting from one state to another can quickly turn into a stressful experience, especially when it comes to re-registering their cars. To reduce this burden, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways introduced the BH (Bharat) series number plates in 2021, a step designed to support professionals who often move for work.

Let’s take a closer look at what BH plates are, who can apply, how to get them, and why they can save money over the long run.

What are BH series number plates?

BH stands for Bharat, highlighting the nationwide validity of this number plate. Unlike traditional number plates that are registered under a specific state, the BH series allows a vehicle to operate anywhere in India without re-registration.

This plate is helpful for individuals whose careers require regular transfers. The BH series will eliminate the inconvenience of paperwork, local transport office visits, and additional registration fees in every new location.

Eligibility for BH number plates

Not everyone can apply for these plates. The BH series has specific eligibility rules designed to support individuals who frequently relocate for work. People who can register for a BH plate include:

Government employees

This includes both central and state government staff. Officers, administrative employees, and those in transferable positions can all opt for BH registration.

Defense personnel

Members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, CRPF, BSF, CISF, and other uniformed services can apply due to frequent postings.

PSU Employees

Those working for Public Sector Undertakings, where movement across states is often necessary, also qualify.

Private company employees

Individuals working in companies that operate in four or more states or union territories can register for BH plates.

How to apply for a BH series number plate

There are two convenient methods to apply:

1. Through authorised dealerships

When buying a new car, customers can inform their dealer that they want a BH number plate. The dealership will handle the application on the Vahan portal.

2. Direct online application

Existing car owners who meet the eligibility criteria can submit their application online on the Vahan portal. They must upload proof of employment, ID documents, and vehicle details.

Cost structure and savings with BH plates

There is no need to pay road tax upon transferring to a new state. This results in saving money over time, especially for those who move frequently.

The fee for a BH series number plate depends on the vehicle's ex-showroom price:

Electric vehicles: approx. 6%

Vehicles above Rs 20 lakh: approx. 12