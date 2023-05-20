Beyonce, Jay-Z buy mansion in California worth Rs 1,656 crore, here's why its so expensive

American singer Beyonce and Jay-Z buy most expensive mansion in California worth Rs 1,656 crore

Beyonce, an American singer, and her husband, musician Jay-Z, recently spent $200 million (about Rs. 1,656 crore) on a new home in California. According to sources cited by TMZ, the house in Malibu is thought to be the most expensive piece of real estate ever sold in the state.

The new house for the couple has a view of the Pacific Ocean and is advertised for $295 million. According to the source, it was created by Japanese architect Tadao Ando, a Pritzker Prize winner who previously created rapper Kanye West's Malibu house. It has a 30,000 square foot size.

Venture entrepreneur Marc Andreessen's previous record for the most expensive home purchase in California has been surpassed by Beyonce and Jay-Z. In 2021, Mr. Andreessen invested $177 million in a Malibu property, according to Architectural Digest.

William Bell, an art collector, previously held the property on the Pacific Coast Highway, which he acquired in 2003 for $14.5 million. He hired Tadao Ando to create the house's design. It is an L-shaped mansion with open areas and lawns that look out into a beautiful beach. Concrete passageways and floor to ceiling glass walls are further features of the building. According to Los Angeles Times, the home also includes a cabana and a pool.

Prior to the celebrity couple purchasing the property, only a small number of individuals were given the opportunity to see it.

A 30,000 square foot mansion in the Bel Air neighbourhood of Los Angeles cost Beyonce and Jay-Z $88 million when they purchased it in 2017. Six buildings make up the entire complex, which also boasts a cinema room, wellness amenities, four outdoor swimming pools, and a basketball court. Along with pocketing glass walls and bulletproof windows, the terrace includes an additional 10,000 square feet of outdoor living space. Although the property was not for sale, the asking price was rumoured to be $135 million.