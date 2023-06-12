Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Beware! Using plastic containers to store leftover food can be harmful for health, know why

Health tips: The harmful consequences of storing leftover food in plastic containers.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 05:56 AM IST

Beware! Using plastic containers to store leftover food can be harmful for health, know why
Beware! Using plastic containers to store leftover food can be harmful for health, know why

Plastic has become an integral part of our daily lives, finding its way into various aspects, including our utensils and food storage containers. While plastic utensils may seem convenient, it's crucial to understand the potential health risks associated with them. Experts strongly advise against using plastic utensils for storing leftover food, reheating, or cooking due to their negative impact on our well-being.

The traditional practice of refrigerating leftover food in plastic containers raises concerns among experts. They highlight the harmful effects of using plastic utensils and recommend avoiding them altogether. Plastic containers, when exposed to heat or certain foods, can release chemicals that pose a risk to our health.

So, where should plastic utensils be used? Experts suggest that if people insist on using them, they should opt for specific types of plastic utensils, such as those made from polyethylene terephthalate (PET). These containers differ from common plastic utensils and are considered safer options that do not harm our health.

Furthermore, it's essential to note that plastic utensils should not be used repeatedly. Over time, chemicals from the plastic can leach into our food, compromising its quality and impacting our overall health. Regularly changing plastic utensils helps minimize the potential risks associated with prolonged use and ensures the well-being of both our food and ourselves.

Note: Storing, reheating, or cooking food in plastic containers can have detrimental effects. Considering alternative options and opting for safer materials like PET can help mitigate the potential risks. Regularly replacing plastic utensils is also advisable to prevent chemical contamination.

Read more: Why is having your breakfast so important?

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Aashka Goradia, TV actress-turned entrepreneur who is founder of fastest 100 crore Indian beauty brand
In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash
Allu Arjun, Sania Mirza, Kanika Kapoor attend Upsana Konidela and Ram Charan's baby shower; see inside pics
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha make first public appearance after engagement, look at couple's lovable photos
Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida: 24-year-old model dies after lighting truss falls on her during fashion show, probe underway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.