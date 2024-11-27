If you’re facing a drug test than the best way to pass is to be clean. The best THC detox pills for drug test success can help you to remove all drug metabolites in just a few days.

Let me tell you exactly how in this complete guide to using detox pills. I’m going to tell you everything you need to know in just five minutes.

You’ll learn exactly what detox pills are, and how they work. Some people claim detox pills don’t work, but that’s because they’re picking the wrong pills, they don’t really understand how to use.

I’ll tell you about the best pills on the market, and the best combo strategy, should you not have enough time before your test to get completely clean.

Do Drug Detox Pills Work: Which Drug Tests Can They Pass?

Do drug detox pills work? Yes certainly, but only if you get the correct product, and only if you use them properly.

Detox pills fully detoxify the body, they are not just a masking agent. Therefore, they will help you to get rid of toxins completely so that you could pass both urine and saliva drug tests.

Don’t look at cheap detox pills though. The sort of things you get at Walmart and on eBay.

They won’t work, and I’ll warn you away from some of the most popular, but completely useless, detox pills later.

How Do Detox Pills Work In The Body?

Good quality detox pills contain completely natural ingredients that help to speed up the removal of toxins from the body.

They help to push more toxins to the kidneys, help them get processed through them faster, and then they can also help to get them out of the bladder faster (acting as diuretics).

The best detox pills for THC also help to draw metabolites to the bowels. Cannabis is unique in that 60% or more of its metabolites exit through the bowels, rather than almost exclusively through the bladder like other drugs.

So if the detox pills don’t help to draw metabolites into the bowels, then they are not designed for THC specifically, and they aren’t going to work as well.

Avoid These Low Quality Detox Pills

Before we go through the details of using the best THC detox pills for drug tests, and where to get them, let’s warn you away from those cheap and nasty brands.

Rescue 5 Day Detox is billed as a 5 Day detox course. In truth there are also sets of pre-course and post-course pills, each which take 24 hours each, so in truth it’s a seven day course. It’s the best of the bad guys, but it’s still not great and will struggle to get a regular weed smoker clean even in seven days.

Nutra Cleanse 5 Day Detox is another alleged five day permanent and complete detox kit. It only costs $50, so do you really think that’s going to happen for that price? It’s poor quality, and I tested it myself. It didn’t work for me as a regular daily weed smoker.

WeedOut Cleanse & Detox is another detox kit that claims to be able to get rid of drug metabolites permanently in just a few days. It’s cheap and nasty, and looking at the ingredients, it’s little better than a $20 detox pills you get from Walmart.

Don’t Do The “Detox Pills Near Me” Search

You won’t find detox pills locally, so there’s no point in doing the detox pills near me search term on Google or anywhere else.

I’ve just explained that even online, most of the detox pills available are poor quality.

Some pills are rip-offs, and there is often a misunderstanding about what pills can achieve. Most are general detoxification aids that are meant to help alongside a healthy lifestyle, rather than trying to draw drug metabolites out of the body in seven days or less to pass a drug test.

Best THC Detox Pills For A Drug Test: Toxin Rid

There’s only one brand of detox pills that I know of with the potency to pass a drug test by permanently removing the toxins in the body in the fastest time.

They are called Toxin Rid, and they are made by company called Test Clear.

Toxin Rid stand apart from every other detox pill, because of the ingredients they contain:

Diuretics

Metabolism boosters

Antioxidants

High fiber supplement

Natural herbal cleansers

Liver and kidney support

Electrolytes

Vitamins and minerals

These work fast and are aggressive. They can speed up the removal of drug metabolites like THC from your body by about 70%.

I’m telling you, seriously, in the first two or three days of using these pills, you will be astonished at what is coming out of your body, so don’t be shocked when you look in the toilet.

But they work a treat, and they will get rid of the toxins faster than anything else can. They also have belt and braces insurance policies built in, with the detox kit containing not only pills, but also a special detox liquid, and a high fiber dietary supplement.

The inclusion of the fiber supplement tells you that these are especially designed for THC, making these the best THC detox pills out there.

The high fiber supplement draws a ton of extra metabolites into the bowel at the end of the course, after you’ve used the detox liquid, and after using the pills. It’s your insurance policy that really can draw the last remaining toxins out of the body.

How To Use Toxin Rid Pills To Pass A Drug Test

To understand exactly why Toxin Rid are so good, let’s talk you through how easy it is to pass a drug test using them, by explaining the simple instructions.

Every day of the course, from the first hour you wake up, take three pills per hour with 8 fluid ounces of water. That’s it, just 15 pills per day is all you need to take. During the rest of each day, live a healthy lifestyle, try and exercise to speed up your metabolism, and drink plenty of water. Eating fiber if it’s THC you’re trying to get rid of is also a great idea. It also goes without saying you should abstain from drugs, and stay away from alcohol. On the final day, after you’ve taken the last batch of three pills, you’re going to use the detox liquid. Mix it up with some filtered water, and drink half of it. Wait two hours without eating or drinking anything else, and then drink the other half and repeat the two hour process. Then eat lightly and healthily and drink plenty of water for the rest of the day. The day after the final day of the pill course, use the fiber supplement if it’s THC you’re trying to get rid of. Mix up of water, and drink it down rapidly, so that it doesn’t congeal. Then make sure you sip water in the next two or three hours and don’t eat any fibrous foods.

It really is that easy to get clean with Toxin Rid pills. If you’ve got enough time, and even as a regular smoker, you can be totally clean with in 7-10 days, when it would usually take you a month or longer to get clean naturally.

Best Combo Method: Toxin Rid + Detox Drinks

If you got enough time before your drug test, then Toxin Rid should get you clean. However, an insurance policy, or even two, is even better for getting you over the line.

The first insurance policy is to have a detox drink to hand. Rescue Cleanse is the best of the bunch and I recommend you use that.

90 minutes before your test, drink the contents of the bottle, urinate frequently over the next hour, then go and submit your sample.

Because your body has kicked out so many toxins via the Toxin Rid pills in the days leading up to your test, there will be very little left for Rescue Cleanse to mask, because the processing of the remaining toxins through the kidneys will have slowed so significantly.

Basically, the detox drink encourages the body to process things through the kidneys faster than can be achieved naturally. It takes a few hours for the body to catch up, and this is when you will be toxin free. As you’ve used Toxin Rid, you’ll be mostly clean anyway, which means the gap in the toxin flow will be even longer.

The second part of this insurance policy is to always use home drug test kits to monitor your progress when using Toxin Rid.

THC kits only costs around $10 each from Test Clear, so you can buy half a dozen and monitor your progress throughout the course, and on the day of your test to ensure you are clean.

Alternative Strategy To Rescue Cleanse

There is another detox drink you can use if you can’t get Rescue Cleanse, or you want to try something else.

It’s called Mega Clean. On its own, it’s not as potent as Rescue Cleanse, but there is a trick to make it more potent.

If you buy Mega Clean from Test Clear, you’ll get six Toxin Rid pills bundled in free.

So if you buy Mega Clean, you’ll get a day of Toxin Rid with it. You can then buy the course length you need, maybe a day shorter, and still get the same result.

Which Toxin Rid Course Length Do I Need?

People get confused about the Toxin Rid course length they need, with courses available from a single day through to 10 days in length.

Part of the decision will be the days you have before your test. Obviously the longer you have, the more you can detox.

Ideally, you want seven days before your test, as a light to moderate user, you could get away with five, four, or even three days, depending on the frequency and dosing of the drugs you have used.

To help you understand the different course lengths, these are how I would bracket them:

3 day courses for full detoxification of light users, and partial detoxification of others

4-6 day courses the full detoxification of light and medium users, and partial detoxification of heavy users

7-10 day courses for full detoxification of any type of user

Note that if you’re a slow benzo user, or a daily weed smoker, I’d recommend the full 10 day course if you can find 10 days before your test to get clean in.

Remember, even if you only get partially detoxified, because these are the best THC detox pills for drug tests, you’ll only have a few toxins left on the day of your test that can then be masked with Rescue Cleanse.

Where To Buy Toxin Rid

There are three components to the strategy I’ve outlined. Toxin Rid pills, a detox drink like Rescue Cleanse, and THC test kits.

Let’s go through each element in detail so you can see the best places to buy what you need:

Toxin Rid pills are available exclusively from Test Clear. A single day course costs just $59.95, and gets proportionately higher price the more days you buy. Click here to look at the pill course lengths now.

now. Rescue Cleanse is available from Clear Choice. It costs $65, and is great value for money. Click here to take a look at it now.

