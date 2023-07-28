Headlines

Best smart watch under 2000

Delhi: Court grants former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh 1 day's exemption from personal appearance

The show must wait! 75th Emmy Awards postponed amid actors’ and writers’ strike — Event rescheduled for January 2024

BCCI announces next course of action against Harmanpreet Kaur on her conduct against Bangladesh

Watch: Virat Kohli's animated gesture to Hardik Pandya's bowling at the nets goes viral

Best smart watch under 2000

Delhi: Court grants former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh 1 day's exemption from personal appearance

The show must wait! 75th Emmy Awards postponed amid actors’ and writers’ strike — Event rescheduled for January 2024

7 Indian superfoods to prevent hair loss

Highest-paid government jobs in India

Top 10 longest rivers in the world 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

DNA: 'Crime files' of black business of sand in Madhya Pradesh

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

South India's richest actor is worth Rs 3000 crore, it's not Rajinikanth, Kamal, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Vijay, or Ajith

Kajol talks about friendship with Shah Rukh Khan, reveals he would 'stab her with fork’ if she tried to do this

Darasing Khurana teams up with UNICEF India for promoting mental health awareness

Smartwatches have become an integral part of contemporary life in the throngs of India's digitally transformed cities, whether for work, play, special events, or physical exercise. What were once only accessories have evolved into necessary companions—a little powerhouse that is the pinnacle of both style and utility. In addition to synchronising with our cell phones, they also do the same for our style and outward look, improving both along the way and ensuring we never miss a beat (or a praise) at work, home, or on the practise pitch.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 05:46 PM IST

Smartwatches have become an integral part of contemporary life in the throngs of India's digitally transformed cities, whether for work, play, special events, or physical exercise. What were once only accessories have evolved into necessary companions—a little powerhouse that is the pinnacle of both style and utility. In addition to synchronising with our cell phones, they also do the same for our style and outward look, improving both along the way and ensuring we never miss a beat (or a praise) at work, home, or on the practise pitch.


An innovative wearable gadget that smoothly incorporates technology into daily life is a smartwatch. It acts as a smartphone extension and is crammed with cutting-edge functions, bringing convenience and connectivity right to the wrist. These tiny wonders have a number of features, including phone, message, and social media notifications, GPS navigation, fitness tracking, and heart rate monitoring.

Smartwatches make interaction simple because of their touchscreen screens and voice command features. They make adaptable companions for tech-savvy people, professionals, and health fanatics alike. They are fashionable and practical because of their chic designs and adjustable bands, which enable customization. The smartwatch has developed into a necessary tool that boosts productivity and encourages a healthy lifestyle.

 

It's superior, more refined and modernised. The brand-new Wave Call 2 has Crest OS+ and the greatest health tracking algorithms available. It has 1.83" HD Display's crisp, clear pictures. Additionally, you may use BT Calling on your wrist to stay connected around-the-clock. It is loaded with Crest OS+. With more than 700 Active Modes, it records whatever you wish to do, including running and daily tasks. Boat have a range of exclusive top smart watches in india.

 

Wave Flex Connect

With Wave Flex Connect, you may advance your sense of style and connectivity. With its magnificent 1.83" (4.6482cms) HD Display, you can access your alerts and apps with ease thanks to its crystal-clear images. You may call, choose, and connect with this smartwatch's BT Calling feature directly from your wrist. With its elegant metallic design and silicon straps, flaunt your style everywhere you go! The ideal fusion of style and utility is Wave Flex Connect, which keeps you connected and fashionable. It is one of the best smartwatches with the best smart watch price in India.

 

Fastrack Revoltt FS1

SingleSync BT Calling, 110+ Multisports, Sleep Monitor with REM Sleep, Stress Monitor, 24*7 HRM, SpO2, Women's Health, 1.83" UltraVU Display with 500 Nits Brightness, Built-in games, an alarm clock, a stopwatch, and a timer; many menu styles; IP68 water resistance; and a battery life of up to seven days

 

Fire-Boltt Talk

Bluetooth Calling: Utilise Bluetooth on your watch to take and answer calls. Connect to the appropriate app first, then enable the Bluetooth calling feature. then manually access the Bluetooth settings on the phone and link the watch. 3D HD 1.28 Full Circle 3D HD Bevel Curved Glass for Display Complete health information: With the call function, monitor your SPO2, blood pressure, and heart rate. Touchscreen Exercise and Outdoor Battery Duration: up to ten days

 

Boult Striker

With the Boult Striker+ smartwatch, the Ultimate Trailblazer, turn heads while performing at your best. This watch is both fashionable and practical, with a gorgeous 1.39-inch Round HD Screen, narrow bezels, and a range of strap choices in Black, Blue, White, and Emerald. You can stay connected and manage your health objectives all in one location with BT's calling and health monitoring features. Additionally, you won't get bored with the 150+ cloud watch faces and over 120 sports modes available. And don't worry about getting wet; the Boult Striker+ is water-resistant to IP67 standards.

