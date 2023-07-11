Headlines

Dealing with acne troubles? Consider swapping out your current pillowcase for a silk or satin alternative

Dealing with acne troubles? Consider swapping out your current pillowcase for a silk or satin alternative

Check out the best pillowcases from Sleepycat, Tatacliq.com, and Flipkart. Best pillowcase for acne-prone skin. Pillowcase for acne-prone skin. Best pillowcases for acne and hair.

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 05:17 PM IST

There are a few reasons you may suffer from acne. The most commonly known ones include clogged pores, skin producing excess oil, bacteria that reside in the skin, hormonal changes, inflammation, and even environmental reasons. While skincare is a great way to address the issue, we've covered the best anti-acne products you should incorporate into your skincare routine; one often overlooked secret to waking up with a rejuvenated complexion lies in an unexpected place—the pillowcase. While traditional cotton pillowcases have been the norm for centuries, a new trend has captivated the beauty industry and skincare enthusiasts: silk pillowcases.

Silk pillowcases have been praised for their potential to transform our nightly slumber into a luxurious and skin-enhancing experience. These lustrous and smooth bed companions are believed to provide many benefits beyond a blissful night's sleep. From minimising wrinkles to maintaining optimal moisture levels, silk pillowcases have become the holy grail for those seeking to nurture and pamper their skin while they rest.

Why you should replace your traditional pillowcase with a silk one:

Silk has a smooth and soft texture that creates less friction against the skin compared to materials like cotton. Traditional pillowcases can cause more friction, leading to skin irritation and potentially exacerbating existing skin conditions.

Silk is known for its moisture-wicking abilities, which is why it's used in luxurious pyjamas; it helps draw moisture away from the skin and retain its natural hydration. But cotton pillowcases, on the other hand, absorb moisture from the skin, which runs the risk of leaving it dry and dehydrated. With no hydration in your skin, your body will naturally produce more oils to counterbalance the level to protect your skin, which is known as one of the most common causes of acne.

The smooth surface of silk pillowcases is beneficial for people with sensitive or delicate skin. It can minimise the chances of irritation, redness, and inflammation when rough materials rub against the skin.

Find the best silk pillowcase for acne

PINECARE Self-Design Pillows Cover (pack of 2)

₹224, was ₹999, 77% off

This collection includes two rose taupe colour pillow covers with a thread count of 400, along with three silk scrunchies.

Buy Now

Satin Pillowcases

₹899

This pack of two pillowcases, available in five colours, offers a soft and comfortable feel.

Buy Now

Ahe Naturals Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

₹3,500

The mulberry silk pillowcase from Ahe Naturals helps retain skin moisture, fights frizz, and prevents sleep wrinkles, and hair breakage, while being hypoallergenic, vegan, cruelty-free, and free from formaldehyde, SLS, mineral oil, and silicone.

Buy Now

Ahe Naturals Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

₹3,500

Want something a bit more glam? Try this gold-tinted luxurious mulberry silk pillowcase instead of a neutral colour.

Buy Now

Wesofy Plain Pillows Cover

₹269, was ₹799, 66% off

This set includes two plain pillow covers with a high thread count of 600 for a more luxurious feel, accompanied by a potli bag and three complimentary scrunchies to keep hair away from the face as you sleep.

Buy Now

(Disclaimer: The links in this article may be sponsored and do not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DNA. Zee Media shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the brand links. The pricing and offers mentioned above are subject to change.)

