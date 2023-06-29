Best laptops under 50000 for college students

best laptop under 50 thousand

Choosing a laptop, especially for a college student can be a bit troublesome as one is always searching for the best possible features available that also fits their budget. You don’t want to waste your time buying a laptop that is slow and not useful in the subsequent years. So, if you are a college student who is confused about buying a laptop that caters to all your college-related work? Well, don’t worry, we’ve got your back to help you in choosing the best laptop under Rs. 50,000. The laptops we have selected are not only limited to college students but also for people who want to use them for personal, professional, and gaming needs. We have given priority to ram, storage, and processor, so select a laptop that is best for you and also check-lists all your requirements.

This laptop is very lightweight and easily carriable for your college, office, and traveling purposes. It comes with a backlit keyboard with a processor of Core i3 11th Gen. It has a storage capacity of 512 GB SSD and 8 GB Ram to make sure that work doesn’t get any slower. It comes in silver colour with a screen size is 15.6 inches and provides a battery backup of up to 4 hrs. So do check out this laptop as it’s offering you at a very valuable price.

A portable thin and lightweight laptop that has multitouch-enabled, IPS, and a Brightness of 250 nits. It has a MediaTek Kompanio 1200 processor which gives you fast performance and a storage capacity of 256 SSD and 8 GB Ram. It’s a great laptop for students as you can use it for all your assignments-related work and then afterward sit back and relax by streaming shows and films on the 13.3 Inch FHD display. So grab the deal soon as you don’t get these laptops at this price segment.

Acer laptops are considered to be a good option for college students as you can use them for multiple needs. It has a Ryzen 5 quad-core which is a great processor for gaming and video editing. It has a storage capacity of 512 SSD and 8GB Ram so that your laptop gives a smooth performance. Its screen size is 15.6 inches and comes with up to 4 hours of battery backup. So do check out this laptop and get it delivered soon at your doorstep.

Lenovo laptops have always been one of the most preferred laptops for people because of their durability, performance, and price which generally fits everyone’s budget. They have a processor of AMD Ryzen 5 Hexa Core which provides speed and is very suitable for students especially the ones who are pursuing coding and programming courses. They provide a storage capacity of 512 SSD and 8GB Ram with 6 hours of battery backup. It has a 15.6-inch screen size which comes in platinum grey colour, So order now as it is being offered at a very discounted price. ·

If you’re looking for a laptop that can be used for multiple purposes, then this laptop suits your needs. Its’s AMD Ryzen 3 Dual Core processor is suitable for people who want to dive into heavy gaming. It comes in dark ash colour with a storage capacity of 512 GB SSD and 8 GB Ram. Also don’t worry about the battery as it will provide you with 6 hour battery backup. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and grab the deal at a price that is value for money.

