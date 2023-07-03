From Xbox to PlayStation: Here are the best gaming consoles in India 2023

Best Gaming consoles in India

Agreed or not? Gaming is the best possible thing invented for you to spend your leisure time effeciently. It not only boosts your mental muscles but also gives a great time for you to connect with your friends and family. For those couple of hours, you forget all the relations with them as your constant goal is to defeat them whether it’s in the warfield or football ground. The technology and the graphic advancement that today’s gaming consoles have come up with, gives you the pleasure of living your favourite characters vicariously, at the same time you lose the track of time, place and yourself sometimes.

So while you are on the search to find the best gaming consoles in India, we have arranged some amazing deals for you to buy. These consoles are suitable for people of any age bracket. They will provide you an immersive gaming experience, and at the same time also allow you to become the hero of that space which you perhaps don't get to play in real life. So what are you waiting for? check out the deals of best gaming consoles in India and invite triumph soon to your homes.

PlayStation 5 (PS5) tops the list of being the best gaming console in India. Launched three years ago, this gaming console provides an immersive gaming experience with outstanding visual graphics for you to explore. If you are looking for a gaming console that gives powerful performance and lasts long , then this is undoubtedly the best gaming console for you. The PS5 price offer is also very justified and you would have no regrets once you purchase it. So check out the deal to buy Sony PlayStation 5 of on of the best gaming consoles and get it delivered soon.

Microsoft’s Xbox series has always been the most preferred gaming console for people who are seeking for best graphics and fast paced gaming. This comes with an extra controller and supports gaming in Dolby vision and Dolby atmos. The XBox Game Pass subscription offers its users unlimited access to over 100 high quality games, making it an outstanding option for gamers to deep dive into heavy gaming. So order the Xbox Series S soon and get prepped up for the amazing graphics you are about to experience.

PlayStation 4 (PS4) still continues to be one of the best gaming consoles in India. It has nearly been a decade since it was first launched. For gamers who like engaging into heavy gaming, it is a very suitable option for them especially if your budget is under Rs 40000. The storage capacity is up to 1 TB and it comes with an extra controller so that you can invite your friend or sibling to compete against each other. It comes with exclusive games like God of War and Last of Us 2, so order PS4 now and invite an immersive gaming experience at your doorstep.

Nintendo Switch is one of the best gaming consoles in India as it allows the user to play games in TV mode and also switch to handheld mode. It is a very good option for gamers who have a liking towards portable systems. The console comprises 32 GB of internal storage and the Version 2 model provides extra brightness and battery life, depending on the games you play. So order the Nintendo Switch gaming console soon as it is offered to you at a good price.

