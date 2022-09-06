Bengaluru flood: Anand Mahindra shares a video of people using cranes on road

Anand Mahindra shared yet another interesting video on this twitter handle.

Bengaluru's roads have become rivers as a result of the nonstop rain since Sunday. Residents of the city fear that the current situation may be worse given the forecast for further rain. But regardless of the weather, work must be done, as the people of Bengaluru have convincingly demonstrated. A video of three people walking across a flooded street while perched on a bulldozer has gone viral.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared the video on Twitter. In Bellandur, the video depicts a bulldozer with people in the front crossing a bridge that is submerged. Mahindra was astonished to no end by the creativity employed by the locals.

Looking at the well-dressed passengers carrying bags in the video indicates that they may be going to work in one of the offices in the mega IT hub. One of them is also seen filming the flooding as the bulldozer slowly makes its way through the water.

Sharing the video, a Twitter user wrote that Bengaluru is called an "innovation hub for a reason".

Retweeting the video, Mr. Mahindra said, "I second that thought. Where there's a will, there's a way..."

I second that thought. Where there’s a will, there’s a way… https://t.co/aJvxVfCbXn September 6, 2022

In the comment section, many users appreciated the jugaad while others slammed the government and the authorities for not checking unplanned urbanisation that has choked the city's drainage.