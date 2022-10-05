Benefits of running: What happens to your body when you start running everyday

Photo: Pexels

it's no secret that running is good for you. It’s just not about sweating and getting out of breath. Much like yoga and strength training, running provides so many healthful benefits. The rad thing about it is that you don't even need to run a marathon. A short and sweet morning or lunch workout will still do your body good. Each and every effort will matter; it all adds up in the end. If you are wondering about what really goes on in your body, check this list out. Hopefully, it will encourage you to add more runs to your exercise regime. You and your body totally deserve it.

Running is a simple and incredibly beneficial form of physical activity that is very accessible. Starting to run regularly can be difficult. But if you still succeed, you will receive lots of advantages.

First, you will be happier: According to studies, a thirty-minute run is enough to improve the mood of a person suffering from a depressive disorder. Moreover, it is absolutely not necessary to run fast to get this effect. It is observed even in those who run at a walking tempo. In addition, when you run for a long time, endorphins begin to be produced in your body, which gives you a feeling of uplift or the so-called runner's high.

You will burn a lot of calories: Running requires a lot of calories. If you run against the wind, uphill or speed up, you will burn a lot more calories. You will have strong knees. Contrary to popular opinion, running is good for knee health. Scientists have found that runners are less likely to suffer from knee pain than non-runners. The thing is that running helps people maintain a normal body mass index, strengthen leg muscles and bones. Every time you hit the ground with your feet while running, your muscles, tendons and ligaments are put under stress.

They adapt and become stronger: Walking, swimming, and other activities without this type of impact load wont strengthen your muscles and bones as well as running.

You will have a healthy heart: Aerobic exercises help to strengthen the cardiovascular system. And by the way, you don t even need to run for a long time. Ten minutes of slow jogging is enough to reduce the risk of developing the cardiovascular disease but you should run every day.

Your brain will work more efficiently: If you've already forgotten what you ate for lunch yesterday or can't remember where you put your keys, immediately put on your sneakers and run. Aerobic exercises, which increase your heart rate and makes you sweat, has been proven by scientists to improve brain function.

You will sleep better: In a small experiment, scientists found that those who regularly ran at a moderate tempo for at least five times a week for thirty minutes began to sleep better, which in itself is beneficial, and also noticed an improvement in their mental state.

Your immunity will be strengthened: We have already listed many benefits of aerobic exercises, but not all. Regular aerobic exercise for thirty minutes or more reduces the risk of dying from various forms of cancer.