Benefits of having buttermilk every day for weight loss, blood pressure, acidity and more

Buttermilk is a popular beverage in India, and for good reason: it has incredible health benefits. Buttermilk should be consumed on a daily basis.

In North India, buttermilk (called chaas in Hindi) is a popular summer drink. Buttermilk has a variety of health benefits in addition to being sweet and light.

A glass of buttermilk will benefit you whether you are lactose intolerant, watching your weight, or suffering from high blood pressure.

-The bioactive protein in buttermilk's globule membrane possesses cholesterol-lowering, antimicrobial, and anticancer activities. When consumed on a daily basis, buttermilk lowers blood pressure. (This however needs to be taken from less to no salt as it can shoot blood pressure too)

-It is the finest thing you can have in the scorching summers, as it is packed with electrolytes and enough of water. When the sun shines brightly, a glass of buttermilk every day can help you combat the heat while also keeping you hydrated.

- If you feel like you've eaten more than you should, drink a glass of spiced buttermilk to help you digest your food more quickly. It's also good for washing down the lipids that build up on the inside walls of your intestines and food tract.

- With the help of its condiments, buttermilk has the ability to cure acidity (jeera, coriander etc.). Furthermore, it relieves discomfort by cooling the stomach and reducing inflammation in the gut lining.

- Buttermilk is also a natural cure for constipation and other digestive issues. Buttermilk, which contains a significant amount of fibre, can help to relieve symptoms while also promoting bowel movement.