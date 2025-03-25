Shalin Bhanot, a popular TV actor, attracted many eyeballs in his recent appearance at the red carpet of the OTT Awards 2025. What stood him apart was the Audemars Piguet watch, the pinnacle of luxury and style. With price at Rs 90 Lakhs, the Audemars Piguet watch was sported in the Ambani wedding.

Shalin Bhanot, a popular TV actor, attracted many eyeballs in his recent appearance at the red carpet of the OTT Awards 2025. What stood him apart was the Audemars Piguet watch, the pinnacle of luxury and style. With price at Rs 90 Lakhs, the Audemars Piguet watch was sported at the wedding of Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani last year, where it became the center of an instant buzz. His impeccable style has always been the key to his charm and confident personality that he wears with elegance and confidence. The sophisticated timepiece included him among the most stylish attendees of the awards ceremony.

Shalin Bhanot’s irresistible look

Shalin posted a series of pictures from the event on social media which impressed his fans who praised him for his striking looks. The ‘brown munda’ gave chocolaty boy inspiration in these irresistible pictures. “Bold, smooth and impossible to resist. Thats about Dark Chocolate.. n these are few of my pics ,” he captioned his post.

The Bekaboo star, who immensely garnered attention and applause for his performance in the reality show Khatron Ke khiladi, showed that it's his looks as well that he can pull off with grace. Looking dashing in a tailored brown suit, he turned many heads with his watch that is an example of exquisite craftsmanship.

Audemars Piguet watch, an exquisite timepiece

The watch is a masterpiece of haute horlogerie with intricate mechanics, it exudes sophistication and elegance. Audemars Piguet watches come in the Royal Oak collection and reflect the finest in life. Shalin’s look turned modern and avant-garde with the luxurious watch on his wrist.

Shalin Bhanot looked dashingly stylish in a custom-fit brown suit that reflected his graceful personality. The brown suit with a black shirt added the classic hotness which heightened his fine aura with sophistication. The suit was a perfect fit for such a prestigious eevent.