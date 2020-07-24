’Being healthy and fit is not a trend, it is a lifestyle’ - Rishabh Chokhani, Founder and CEO, Naturevibe Botanicals

Health and fitness have been the top priority of Mr. Rishabh Chokhani , Founder and CEO, Naturevibe Botanicals. Being a fitness freak, Rishabh focuses a lot on regular work out in his home gym and engages in different activities to keep himself active and healthy throughout the day.

His motto in life - Being healthy and fit is not a trend, it is a lifestyle.

Here are some details about his fitness routine -

1. Are you a morning person or an evening person?

I am completely a morning person. My day begins early at 6:00 am. Waking up early keeps me fresh and organized thereby making my entire day productive and efficient. However, I like to exercise in the evening.

2. Tell us more about your routine?

As I said, I wake up early, followed by 15 minutes of meditation every day. Post meditating I walk on the grass barefoot regularly for 30 minutes on my terrace garden as it is believed to be an extremely simple and efficient practice that has various health benefits appended to it.

3. According to you what is the role of exercise and meditation in leading a healthy lifestyle?

I personally believe as exercise is imperative for physical health and meditation is a prerequisite to attain a healthier mind. It gives me the power to focus better in life and help me to smoothly sail through all the difficulties, thereby having better control of the situation. I believe everyone should meditate at least for 10 mins everyday. It is probably the only time you get to focus on your inner self.

4. What do you do to stay healthy and fit?

I mainly focus on two aspects in order to stay fit and healthy. First is diet. I follow quantified nutrition to ensure that I am healthy and active. I keep a track of calories I am consuming during the day which helps me revise the pattern according to the requirement of the body.

The second important element of fitness is exercise. I believe one cannot attain a healthier body without dedicated hours of workout with a combination of healthy diet. A good workout session at least 4-5 times in a week is the key to a healthier lifestyle.

5. What do you prefer to take for breakfast, keeping fitness in mind?

As we need to start the day fresh and active, I take a heavy diet rich in carbohydrates and proteins for my breakfast. A combination of carbs and protein keeps energy levels high during the day. Also, I take short meals every two-hours as it eases the process of digestion.

6. How many hours do you dedicate to work out every day?

I dedicate almost 2 hours every day to workout, mostly in the evenings.

8. How important you feel is work-life balance to maintain overall health?

Work-life balance is very important to live a high-quality life. I personally take out a few days from work life and go on a vacation to clear my head of all that stress and the workload, as stress is the most common problem nowadays. I also indulge in spontaneous activities, socialize with friends and family, indulge in some delicious and healthy food.

9. How do you end your day?

I pack my day by evening to enjoy dinner with family. Nighttime is all about relaxation. I usually end my day with a book as I avoid watching something on-screen or using my cell phone.

