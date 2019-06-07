Headlines

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Beef festival in Kolkata called off as organisers received over 300 threat calls

We are afraid because everything has been blown out of proportion somehow, things are not in our control anymore", the organizers said.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 07, 2019, 10:20 PM IST

The beef food festival which was supposed to be hosted by Kolkata has been cancelled over security concerns according to reports. 

The 'Kolkata Beef Festival' renamed themselves into 'Kolkata Beep Festival' was scheduled to take place on the 23rd of June at a café near the Sudder Street in Kolkata. 

"We are afraid because everything has been blown out of proportion somehow. Things are not in our control anymore. For all of these reasons, the Kolkata Beep Festival stands cancelled," the event organising company, The Accidental Note wrote in a Facebook post.

They further added to their statement by saying, "one of their team members received over 300 calls yesterday, a lot of them to show support, but a lot of them were direct threats." I have been getting continuous calls and had to deactivate my social media account as well. I got calls from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and other places," one of their team members said. 

"I am a secular person, my food habit says so, I had pork and beef together many times, just for the sake of maintaining secularism," a user wrote on Facebook.

 

