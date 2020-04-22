'Bee good to Earth': Google Doodle marks 50th anniversary of Earth Day by capturing importance of 'bee'

The internet behemoth is known to mark landmark occasions, life and times of celebrated personalities with a special doodle on its homepage.

Search giant Google, on Wednesday, dedicated a special doodle to celebrate the Earth Day 2020.

Every year Earth Day is marked on April 22 to inspire awareness of and appreciation for the Earth's environment.â€‹

Earth Day is being celebrated as an annual event on April 22 since 1970 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. The event is now coordinated globally by the Earth Day Network and celebrated in more than 193 countries each year.

This year's celebration marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and Google has dedicated its doodle to one of the tiniest and most critical organisms of the earth- the bees.

As soon as you will click on the play button, you need to guide your bee to pollinate flowers while learning fun facts about bees and our planet that they help to sustain.

The main motive of this doodle is to make people understand the importance of bees to the earth and to humanity. The motive behind the doodle is to ask people to have a positive impact on growing pollen-producing plants.

Earth Day 2020 doodle was created by Doodler Gerben Steenks, with engineering by Doodlers Jacob Howcroft & Stephanie Gu.

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown globally, the Earth day 2020 celebration will be the first-ever Digital Earth Day where the organisers have asked people to rally online.