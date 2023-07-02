Beauty tips: 5 DIY face-cooling masks to beat humidity

As the summer heat and humidity soar, keeping our skin cool and refreshed becomes essential. Thankfully, with a few simple ingredients found in your kitchen, you can create refreshing face-cooling masks that not only provide relief but also nourish and rejuvenate your skin. In this article, we will share five DIY face-cooling mask recipes that will help you beat the humidity and keep your skin glowing all summer long.

Cucumber and Aloe Vera Mask:

Cucumbers are known for their cooling properties, while aloe vera soothes and moisturizes the skin. Blend half a cucumber and two tablespoons of aloe vera gel until smooth. Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 15 minutes. Rinse off with cold water, and you'll feel an instant cooling effect, along with tightened pores and hydrated skin.

Yogurt and Honey Mask:

Yogurt has a cooling and refreshing effect on the skin, and honey acts as a natural humectant, locking in moisture. Mix two tablespoons of plain yogurt with one tablespoon of honey. Apply the mixture to your face and let it sit for 20 minutes. Rinse off with cool water to reveal a revitalized and hydrated complexion.

Green Tea and Mint Mask:

Green tea is rich in antioxidants that help fight inflammation, while mint leaves provide a cooling sensation to the skin. Brew a cup of green tea and let it cool. Crush a handful of fresh mint leaves and add them to the tea. Apply the mixture to your face using a cotton pad or cloth and leave it on for 15 minutes. Rinse off with cold water for a refreshing and rejuvenating effect.

Watermelon and Lemon Juice Mask:

Watermelon is not only a delicious summer fruit but also a great hydrating ingredient for your skin. Mix two tablespoons of mashed watermelon with one teaspoon of lemon juice. Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Rinse off with cool water to enjoy the cooling and brightening effects of this mask.

Aloe Vera and Rosewater Mask:

Aloe vera is known for its soothing properties, while rosewater has a cooling and refreshing effect on the skin. Mix two tablespoons of aloe vera gel with one tablespoon of rosewater. Apply the mixture to your face and neck and leave it on for 15 minutes. Rinse off with cold water to reveal hydrated and toned skin.

Also read: 5 popular skincare trends that may damage your skin