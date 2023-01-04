Search icon
Beat winter body aches: Understanding the causes and how to prevent them

Why do you have body aches in winter? Tips for preventing morning pains.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 01:33 PM IST

Picture: Pixabay

During the winter months, it's common to experience body pain, particularly in the joints. There are several reasons why this occurs:

Cold weather: Cold weather can cause the muscles and joints to tense up, leading to stiffness and pain. When it's cold outside, the body's blood vessels constrict to preserve heat, which can reduce blood flow to the muscles and joints.

Humidity: Low humidity levels, which are common during the winter months, can cause the body's tissues to dry out and become more susceptible to injury.

Decreased sunlight: With shorter days and less sunlight, the body produces less vitamin D, which can lead to bone and muscle pain.

Hormonal changes: Hormonal changes in the body, particularly in women, can lead to increased sensitivity to pain during the winter months.

Sedentary lifestyle: Many people tend to be more sedentary during the winter, leading to decreased physical activity and increased risk of muscle and joint pain.

To reduce the risk of body pain during the winter, it's important to stay active and maintain good physical fitness. Stretching and exercises that promote flexibility, such as yoga and Pilates, can also be helpful in reducing stiffness and discomfort. Wearing warm clothing and staying well hydrated can also help to prevent body pain. Additionally, increasing your intake of vitamin D through foods such as eggs and fatty fish, or through supplements, can help to reduce the risk of muscle and bone pain. If you're experiencing chronic or severe body pain during the winter months, it's important to consult with a healthcare professional for proper diagnosis and treatment.

 

