Beat Inflammation in 21 Days: Neha Dhupia's anti-inflammatory drink reduces internal swelling; check this 4-ingredient recipe

Neha Dhupia shares a 21-day health challenge with an anti-inflammatory drink to boost immunity and wellness.

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia has recently introduced a 21-day health challenge aimed at promoting overall wellness and reducing inflammation, a common factor behind chronic diseases. As part of this initiative, she shared a special anti-inflammatory drink recipe that is simple, natural, and easy to incorporate into a daily routine.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon raw turmeric ( haldi )

1 teaspoon raw ginger

1 teaspoon black peppercorns

1 teaspoon nigella seeds (kalonji)

1 teaspoon MCT oil (or coconut oil/ghee/olive oil as alternatives)

Water

Method:

Grind raw turmeric, ginger, black pepper, and nigella seeds with a little water to form a smooth mixture.

Pour the mixture into ice cube trays and freeze to make daily-use cubes.

Each morning, dissolve one cube in a cup of hot water.

Add a teaspoon of MCT oil or its alternative and stir well before consumption.

Benefits:

This drink is packed with natural anti-inflammatory properties. Turmeric contains curcumin, known for its ability to reduce inflammation. Ginger helps alleviate joint pain and stiffness, particularly beneficial for arthritis sufferers. Black pepper enhances curcumin absorption, making the drink more effective. Nigella seeds have traditionally been used to boost immunity and lower inflammation. Adding healthy fats like MCT or coconut oil ensures better absorption of fat-soluble nutrients.

Neha Dhupia’s initiative:

Neha’s 21-day challenge encourages followers to adopt healthier lifestyles while incorporating simple, natural remedies to support body wellness. She emphasises that such small, consistent steps can significantly improve immunity and overall health.

This anti-inflammatory drink serves as a daily ritual for those looking to maintain wellness, reduce chronic inflammation, and support a natural, holistic approach to health.