Beat air pollution with these 5 affordable air purifiers under Rs 10,000 for clean indoor air

After the festive season, many of us experience the harsh reality of worsening air quality. The air pollution levels in many Indian cities, especially in the Delhi NCR region, have increased alarmingly, with the AQI (Air Quality Index) reaching as high as 800 in some areas. This means that the air we breathe is filled with harmful particles, tiny pollutants that can damage our lungs and cause long-term respiratory issues.

While we cannot control the outdoor air, we can make our indoor air safer. The easiest and most effective way to do this is by using an air purifier. An air purifier helps clean the air, making your home a healthier and more comfortable space.

If your budget is tight and you’re looking for good-quality air purifiers under Rs 10,000, we’ve shortlisted five excellent models available online.

Honeywell Air Touch V5

The Honeywell Air Touch V5 is one of the most powerful air purifiers in this price range. It features a four-stage filtration system, a pre-filter, a HEPA filter, activated carbon, and antibacterial coating. This combination effectively removes dust, smoke, and harmful pollutants from the air. It is priced at around Rs 10,190; you can often grab it for less through bank or festive offers.

Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 355

The Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 355 comes with a True HEPA H13 filter, capable of removing up to 99.97% of small particles and allergens. Along with this, it has a pre-filter, activated carbon, and an antibacterial layer for complete purification. Available at Rs 9,999, it’s a solid choice for those who want simple operation with dependable performance.

Sharp Air Purifier FP-F40E-W (White)

The Sharp FP-F40E-W brings a bit of advanced Japanese technology into your home. It uses Plasmacluster technology, which releases positive and negative ions to neutralise airborne impurities, odours, and bacteria. At Rs 9,996, it’s a long-lasting and low-maintenance option.

Philips Air Purifier AC0950

The Philips AC0950 is known for its compact size and smart air purification system. It uses a HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter to remove dust, odours, and allergens effectively. Available for Rs 9,299, this purifier is energy-efficient and stylish, making it a great choice for compact homes.

Qubo Q500 Air Purifier

The Qubo Q500 by Hero Group’s smart home brand is a great all-rounder. It features a four-layer filtration system including a pre-filter, HEPA H13, activated carbon, and antibacterial coating. Priced at Rs 9,990, it’s a strong contender for those seeking smart features on a budget.

