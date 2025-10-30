FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

From supermoon to meteor showers: 10 stunning night sky events you can't miss this November 2025

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra; this superstar to be awarded first R.K. Laxman Award for Excellence

Amitabh Bachchan reacts to 'special' grandson Agastya Nanda-starrer Ikkis trailer: 'May you ever...'

Beat air pollution with these 5 affordable air purifiers under Rs 10,000 for clean indoor air

Shreyas Iyer shares FIRST message after suffering rib injury during IND vs AUS series: 'I’m deeply...'

Google's parent Alphabet hits $100 billion in a single quarter, CEO Sundar Pichai says this about approach

Big Blow to Team India: Shreyas Iyer likely to miss South Africa series after rib injury, New Zealand ODIs in doubt, reports claim...

After failed first attempt, Delhi's cloud seeding next trial to take off on....; IIT Kanpur director reveals

BAD news for cricket fans: 17-year-old cricketer dies after being hit by ball, his name is..., he was from…

Delhi-NCR's air quality crisis deepens: AQI crosses 400 in several areas; Check area-wise pollution levels

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From supermoon to meteor showers: 10 stunning night sky events you can't miss this November 2025

10 stunning night sky events you can't miss this November 2025

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra; this superstar to be awarded first R.K. Laxman Award for Excellence

This superstar to be awarded first R.K. Laxman Award for Excellence

Amitabh Bachchan reacts to 'special' grandson Agastya Nanda-starrer Ikkis trailer: 'May you ever...'

Amitabh Bachchan reacts to grandson Agastya Nanda-starrer Ikkis trailer

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Beat air pollution with these 5 affordable air purifiers under Rs 10,000 for clean indoor air

With rising pollution, these five air purifiers under Rs 10,000 will ensure clean, safe indoor air with advanced HEPA filtration and smart features.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 11:39 AM IST

Beat air pollution with these 5 affordable air purifiers under Rs 10,000 for clean indoor air
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    After the festive season, many of us experience the harsh reality of worsening air quality. The air pollution levels in many Indian cities, especially in the Delhi NCR region, have increased alarmingly, with the AQI (Air Quality Index) reaching as high as 800 in some areas. This means that the air we breathe is filled with harmful particles, tiny pollutants that can damage our lungs and cause long-term respiratory issues.

    While we cannot control the outdoor air, we can make our indoor air safer. The easiest and most effective way to do this is by using an air purifier. An air purifier helps clean the air, making your home a healthier and more comfortable space.

    If your budget is tight and you’re looking for good-quality air purifiers under Rs 10,000, we’ve shortlisted five excellent models available online.

    Honeywell Air Touch V5

    The Honeywell Air Touch V5 is one of the most powerful air purifiers in this price range. It features a four-stage filtration system, a pre-filter, a HEPA filter, activated carbon, and antibacterial coating. This combination effectively removes dust, smoke, and harmful pollutants from the air. It is priced at around Rs 10,190; you can often grab it for less through bank or festive offers.

    Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 355

    The Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 355 comes with a True HEPA H13 filter, capable of removing up to 99.97% of small particles and allergens. Along with this, it has a pre-filter, activated carbon, and an antibacterial layer for complete purification. Available at Rs 9,999, it’s a solid choice for those who want simple operation with dependable performance.

    ALSO READ: DNA | India's first helmet consisting air purifier and a fan

    Sharp Air Purifier FP-F40E-W (White)

    The Sharp FP-F40E-W brings a bit of advanced Japanese technology into your home. It uses Plasmacluster technology, which releases positive and negative ions to neutralise airborne impurities, odours, and bacteria. At Rs 9,996, it’s a long-lasting and low-maintenance option.

    Philips Air Purifier AC0950

    The Philips AC0950 is known for its compact size and smart air purification system. It uses a HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter to remove dust, odours, and allergens effectively. Available for Rs 9,299, this purifier is energy-efficient and stylish, making it a great choice for compact homes.

    Qubo Q500 Air Purifier

    The Qubo Q500 by Hero Group’s smart home brand is a great all-rounder. It features a four-layer filtration system including a pre-filter, HEPA H13, activated carbon, and antibacterial coating. Priced at Rs 9,990, it’s a strong contender for those seeking smart features on a budget.

    ALSO READ: Diwali 2025: 7 budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs 5,000 to combat indoor air pollution, check top deals on Amazon, Flipkart, and Croma

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    From supermoon to meteor showers: 10 stunning night sky events you can't miss this November 2025
    10 stunning night sky events you can't miss this November 2025
    Not Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra; this superstar to be awarded first R.K. Laxman Award for Excellence
    This superstar to be awarded first R.K. Laxman Award for Excellence
    Amitabh Bachchan reacts to 'special' grandson Agastya Nanda-starrer Ikkis trailer: 'May you ever...'
    Amitabh Bachchan reacts to grandson Agastya Nanda-starrer Ikkis trailer
    Beat air pollution with these 5 affordable air purifiers under Rs 10,000 for clean indoor air
    Beat air pollution with these 5 affordable air purifiers under Rs 10,000 for cle
    Shreyas Iyer shares FIRST message after suffering rib injury during IND vs AUS series: 'I’m deeply...'
    Shreyas Iyer shares FIRST message after suffering rib injury during IND vs AUS..
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
    Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
    In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
    In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
    From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE