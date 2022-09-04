Battling thyroid disease? Here are some ways to manage your symptoms

Your thyroid produces and creates hormones that are involved in numerous bodily processes. Therefore, thyroid disease is characterized by the overproduction or underproduction of these critical hormones by your thyroid.

A little gland called the thyroid is found near the front of the neck, around the windpipe (trachea). It has two broad wings that wrap around the side of your throat and is fashioned like a butterfly with a smaller center. a gland, the thyroid is. Your body contains glands, which produce and release compounds that aid various bodily functions. Your thyroid produces hormones that assist in regulating a number of important bodily processes.

There are few suggested ways that can help you to support your thyroid:

1. Have a restful night's sleep

It's crucial to maintain a regular sleep schedule. Get off the phone at night and get to bed earlier. Set the alarm to go off every night so you have a reminder to relax.

2. Avoid foods that cause inflammation

Start by avoiding things like processed meals, dairy, soy, and gluten. Additionally, stay away from refined carbs like white bread and pastries.

3. Eat baked fish

Omega-3 fatty acids and selenium, which both work to reduce inflammation, are abundant in fish. For lunch or dinner, bake salmon, cod, sea bass, haddock, or perch to get a good serving of Omega-3 fatty acids and selenium.

4. Dairy

Dairy products like yogurt, ice cream, and milk contain iodine. The thyroid needs iodine to prevent its glands from becoming enlarged--known as goiter. Treat yourself to a low-fat serving of frozen yogurt to get sufficient levels of iodine.

5. Heal your gut

Start by eliminating gut-harming substances, adding a probiotic, eating more slowly, and including foods that are good for the gut.