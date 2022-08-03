Basic self defence techniques for women: Know how to keep yourself safe using 4 quick tips

Pixabay

Every day, either on social media or on Television, We are hearing about women being victimized. There are so many stories of women that are available and you can hear about sexual violence or a random attack by strangers as well as being abused in some way. The world is changing and becoming more unpredictable, particularly for women.

Self-defense training is one of the most needed and must for every woman’s to-do list. In the crime world, self-defense training is necessary, so that women can resist any kind of sexual assault as well as random attacks.

Reasons why self-defense is necessary

Safety

The basic importance for women's safety is to be able to protect themselves against anything unacceptable in terms of social conduct.

Confidence

Women should be aware and should have the confidence to analyze a dangerous situations and take action to overcome them effectively.

Empowerment

Self-defense empowers women to lead a healthy and fulfilling life by encouraging them to deal with stressful and dangerous situations independently.

Discipline

Self-defense helps women to be calmer, understanding, flexible, gain body and mind control, be more responsive than reactive, be more observant, and achieve cognitive awareness.

Reduces Dependency

Learning self-defense makes you independent, helping you protect yourself in every situation.

Health and Fitness

Self-defense is also a fun way of exercising and building a healthy body, thereby improving physical and mental health.

Reduce Discrimination

Crimes against women can be curbed in a significant way when women are empowered to fight back against any discrimination.

Here are some self-defense techniques

Hammer Strike-

If you feel unsafe while walking at night, have your keys stick out from one side of your fist for hammer strikes.

Hold your key ring in a tight fist, like holding a hammer, with keys extending from the side of your hand. And then Thrust downward toward your target.

Groin Kick-

A groin kick delivers enough force to paralyze your attacker, making your escape possible.

Stabilize yourself as best you can. Lift your dominant leg off the ground and begin to drive your knee upward. Extend your dominant leg, drive hips forward, slightly lean back, and kick forcefully, making contact between your lower shin or ball of your foot and the attacker’s groin area.

Elbow Strike-

If the attacker is in close range and you’re unable to get enough momentum to throw a strong punch or kick, use your elbows.

Stabilize yourself with a strong core and legs to ensure a powerful blow. Bend your arm at the elbow, shift your weight forward, and strike your elbow into your attacker’s neck, jawline, chin, or temple. These are all effective targets. This may cause your attacker to loosen their grip, allowing you to run.

Heel Palm Strike-

To execute this technique get in front of your attacker as much as it is possible. This move mainly causes damage to the nose or throat.

With your dominant hand, flex your wrist. Aim for either the attacker’s nose, jabbing upward from the nostrils, or underneath the attacker’s chin, jabbing upward at the throat. Make sure to recoil your strike. Pulling your arm back quickly will help thrust the attacker’s head up and back. This will cause your attacker to stagger backward, allowing you to escape their grasp.