Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Basava Jayanti 2023: Date, significance, celebration and more

Basava Jayanti will be celebrated on April 23 this year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 08:03 AM IST

Basava Jayanti 2023: Date, significance, celebration and more
Basava Jayanti 2023| Photo: Wikipedia

Basava Jayanti is a Hindu festival majorly celebrated in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra. This festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Basavanna. Lord Basavanna was the founder of Lingayatism. His birthday is believed as the start of a new age called the Basavanna era or Basaveshwar era. Basava Jayanti usually falls on the 3rd day of Vaisakha month but it varies. 

This year, Basava Jayanti has fallen on April 23. Basavanna was a great poet, social reformer and philosopher. He rejected Gender and social prejudice and introduced ishta linga.  Karnataka observes a holiday on Basava Jayanti. On this day, people visit the temples of Lord Basaveshwar to submit prayers. It is an important day, especially for farmers. 

Read: IMD weather update: No heatwave conditions over most of India for 5 days, these states may receive rainfall

Basava Jayanti 2023: Celebration

Lingayat committees organise various events and it is the common practice in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. People exchange sweets and greetings on Basava Jayanti. Lectures will be held to remember the teachings of Basavanna. Many people prefer visiting Kudalasangama, which celebrates Basav Jayanti for 6-7 days and conducts several cultural and spiritual programs.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari dazzles in a black embroidered anarkali at Jubilee screening
Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul trolled for exposing in bizarre torn jeans: 'Doosri Urfi Javed na bano'
Streaming This Week: Shehzada, Kabzaa, Jubilee Part 2, binge-watch these movies and shows on OTT
In pics: Step inside Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's lavish Worli home worth Rs 58 crore
In pics: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Huma Qureshi, Gauhar Khan attend Baba Siddique's annual Iftaar in stylish outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Chennai: IMD predicts heavy rains in 15 TN districts on Sunday
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.