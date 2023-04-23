Basava Jayanti 2023: Date, significance, celebration and more

Basava Jayanti 2023| Photo: Wikipedia

Basava Jayanti is a Hindu festival majorly celebrated in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra. This festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Basavanna. Lord Basavanna was the founder of Lingayatism. His birthday is believed as the start of a new age called the Basavanna era or Basaveshwar era. Basava Jayanti usually falls on the 3rd day of Vaisakha month but it varies.

This year, Basava Jayanti has fallen on April 23. Basavanna was a great poet, social reformer and philosopher. He rejected Gender and social prejudice and introduced ishta linga. Karnataka observes a holiday on Basava Jayanti. On this day, people visit the temples of Lord Basaveshwar to submit prayers. It is an important day, especially for farmers.

Basava Jayanti 2023: Celebration

Lingayat committees organise various events and it is the common practice in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. People exchange sweets and greetings on Basava Jayanti. Lectures will be held to remember the teachings of Basavanna. Many people prefer visiting Kudalasangama, which celebrates Basav Jayanti for 6-7 days and conducts several cultural and spiritual programs.