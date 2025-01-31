The colour yellow is an important part of the celebration, holding deep meaning in both spiritual and cultural contexts during Saraswati Puja.

Basant Panchami, celebrated on February 2, 2025, is a festival dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, wisdom, and the arts. It also marks the arrival of spring, a season full of life and energy. The colour yellow is an important part of the celebration, holding deep meaning in both spiritual and cultural contexts during Saraswati Puja.

Connection with spring:

Basant Panchami marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring. Yellow, the colour of blooming mustard flowers, represents new life, growth, and warmth. It is linked to the season’s freshness and energy, making it the ideal colour to celebrate the arrival of spring.

Saraswati’s blessings and wisdom:

Though Goddess Saraswati is often shown in white, yellow has come to symbolise her blessings. Yellow stands for wisdom, learning, and clarity, all qualities that Goddess Saraswati grants her followers. On this day, people wear yellow clothes, offer yellow flowers, and make yellow dishes to seek her blessings for success in studies, arts, and creativity.

Spiritual significance of yellow:

Yellow is also believed to have a special spiritual meaning. It is seen as the colour of focus, concentration, and mental clarity. Devotees wear yellow and use it in decorations to invite the goddess’s blessings for learning and intellectual growth. It also represents prosperity and good fortune.

Yellow dishes for Saraswati Puja:

Yellow plays a role in the special foods prepared for the occasion. Some popular yellow dishes include:

Kesari (Sweet Saffron Rice): A sweet rice dish with saffron, sugar, and ghee, symbolising prosperity.

Yellow Halwa: Made from semolina or carrots, flavoured with saffron or turmeric.

Khichdi: A comforting dish made with rice and lentils, served with ghee as a sign of abundance.

