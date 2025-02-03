Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of the month of Magha.

Saraswati Puja is a special celebration dedicated to the goddess of wisdom, knowledge, and the arts. The Hindu goddess of knowledge, music, art, and science is known as Saraswati. It’s a time for families to come together and honor the goddess, especially by focusing on learning and creativity. Worshiping Maa Saraswati signifies knowledge and learning. On this day, students worship the goddess Saraswati. Vasant Panchami is also known as Shri Panchami and Saraswati Panchami.

