Basant Panchami falls on the fifth day (Panchami Tithi) of the Magha month. The best time for performing Saraswati Puja is during the Purvahna Kala, which is between sunrise and midday.

Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, is a festival that marks the start of spring and celebrates wisdom, creativity, and knowledge. The festival is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, and in 2025, it will be celebrated on Sunday, February 2. People across India celebrate this day with prayers, rituals, and offerings to seek blessings for success in education and prosperity in life.

Basant Panchami 2025: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Basant Panchami falls on the fifth day (Panchami Tithi) of the Magha month. The best time for performing Saraswati Puja is during the Purvahna Kala, which is between sunrise and midday. The auspicious timings for Vasant Panchami in 2025 are:

Vasant Panchami Puja Muhurat: 09:14 AM to 12:11 PM (Duration: 2 hours 57 minutes)

Madhyahna Moment: 12:11 PM

Panchami Tithi Begins: 09:14 AM on February 2, 2025

Panchami Tithi Ends: 06:52 AM on February 3, 2025

Now, here are five things you can donate on Basant Panchami to attract the blessings of Goddess Saraswati:

1. Sweet Rice (Meethe Chawal)

Sweet rice, also known as Meethe Chawal, is a common dish offered to Goddess Saraswati on this day. Made with rice, jaggery or sugar, and cardamom, sweet rice is considered an important offering. It is believed that yellow foods like sweet rice please Maa Saraswati and bring success in education. Many people not only offer it to the Goddess but also donate it to those in need.

2. Yellow Clothes

Yellow is a special colour on Basant Panchami, symbolising positivity and success. People wear yellow clothes, offer yellow flowers and sweets to Goddess Saraswati, and donate yellow clothes to children who are less fortunate. This act of kindness is believed to bring blessings from the Goddess for prosperity and success.

3. Food Grains

Rice is an important part of the Basant Panchami celebrations. Some people donate rice, wheat, pulses, and jaggery to help others offer prasad to Maa Saraswati. Donating food grains is believed to bring happiness and prosperity to the giver's life.

4. Donations to Schools

Goddess Saraswati is the Goddess of education and creativity. Many people donate educational supplies, such as books, art kits, and other learning materials to schools, orphanages, or NGOs. This helps children in need and encourages them to learn and grow. These donations also attract blessings from Maa Saraswati for success in education.

5. Books and Study Materials

On Basant Panchami, donating books, pens, notebooks, and other study materials is seen as a noble act. Helping others with their education is believed to bring blessings from Goddess Saraswati. Some people also sponsor a child's education in orphanages or NGOs as part of their donation on this day.

Also read: Basant Panchami 2025: When is Vasant Panchami? Know the date, shubh muhurat, significance, rituals of Saraswati Puja