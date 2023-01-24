Search icon
Basant Panchami 2023: Why are kites flown on Vasant Panchami? Learn how to celebrate it in different states

Know how the tradition of flying kites started on Basant Panchami and why kites are flown on the day of Basant Panchami.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 04:41 PM IST

Basant Panchami 2023
Basant Panchami 2023

The arrival of spring is celebrated on the day of Basant Panchami. This year Basant Panchami will be celebrated on January 26, 2023, Thursday. There is a ritual of worshipping Mother Saraswati on the day of Basant Panchami. Maa Saraswati is worshipped on this day in schools and colleges.

Also read: Basant Panchami 2023: When will Basant Panchami be celebrated this year, January 25 or 26? Check tithi, shubh muhurat

On the day of Basant Panchami, especially in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, people especially celebrate Basant Panchami as a kite festival. Nowadays, people do more kite flying as their entertainment. On the holiday of Basant Panchami, people celebrate this day with great joy and enthusiasm. Children, boys, and girls all celebrate this day with family members and friends and fly kites. On the day of Basant Panchami, the kite festival is organized on a large scale in many places.

Know how the tradition of flying kites started on Basant Panchami and why kites are flown on the day of Basant Panchami. 

The tradition of flying kites on Basant Panchami has been going on for a long time, it is just a way of celebrating the arrival of spring. With the spring of the season, the festival of Basant Panchami brings a wave of love and enthusiasm. After so much cold when a mild heat wave starts. So, people celebrate that day with joy and enthusiasm.

Know how Basant Panchami is celebrated in different states. 

Punjab, Delhi and Haryana

The people of Punjab, Delhi and Haryana also celebrate this festival with great pomp. Today, people make delicious food like maize bread, mustard greens, khichdi and sweet rice.

Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan

People of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan worship Goddess Saraswati on this day. Yellow rice with saffron is prepared on this day. People in Rajasthan wear jasmine garlands on this day.

West Bengal

On this day the idol of Goddess Saraswati is decorated in the pandal, as well as the worship of the mother is done with rituals. Sweet yellow rice and Boondi laddoos are offered to Maa Saraswati. There is a ritual of preparing at least 13 dishes in Bengal.

Eastern India

In Bihar, people offer Boondi laddoos and kheer on this day, offer it to Mother Saraswati, and distribute it among the people they know.

