Basant Panchami 2023: Significance, tithi, muhurat, puja vidhi, mantra and more

Know all about the spring festival, Basant Panchami.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 05:17 PM IST

Know all about Basant Panchami 2023| Photo: PTI (Representative)

Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami is a Hindu festival celebrated to honour the goddess Saraswati. Basant Panchami is observed on the fifth day of the 'Magha' month. Saraswati puja marks the arrival of the spring season. Exactly 40 days after the Basant Panchami, the festival of colours, Holi, is celebrated. 

Basant Panchami is celebrated in the northern regions while in the southern parts of the country, Saraswati Puja is celebrated as Sri Panchami. On this day, the goddess Saraswati is worshipped for wisdom. During Basant Panchami, mustard flowers bloom in India, and the yellow colour is associated with the festival.

  • Basant Panchami 2023 Date: Thursday, January 26, 2023
  • Saraswati Puja Muhurat: 07:12 AM to 12:34 PM
  • 2023 Basant Panchami Tithi Beginning: January 25, 2023, at 12:34 PM
  • 2023 Basant Panchami Tithi Ending: January 26, 2023, at 10:28 AM

Basant Panchami 2023: Significance

Basant Panchami is known to be the birth anniversary of the goddess Saraswati. Many schools and colleges conduct puja on this day to seek the goddess's blessings. 

Basant Panchami 2023: Puja vidhi 

  • Wake up early and clean the house, take a bath
  • You can dress in yellow-coloured or yellow-toned clothing
  • Place a Saraswati statue on your altar or in your puja area
  • Keep your books, journals, musical instruments, or any other creative items in front of the Saraswati idol
  • Offer flowers, rice, kumkum, and haldi to the goddess
  • Recite the chant for Saraswati Puja after performing Aarti while keeping your eyes closed and your palms linked at the centre of your chest. 

Basant Panchami 2023: Puja mantra 

  • For job-promotion: Om Vad Vad Vagwadini Swaha
  • To gain knowledge: Om Ain Vagdevyai Vijhe Dhimahi. Tanno Devi Prachodayat
  • For success in the examination: Om Ekdant Mahabuddhi, Sarva Saubhagya Deyak
  • To gain wisdom: Om Ain Saraswatyai Namah.
