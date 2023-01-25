Basant Panchami 2023: Know why Saraswati devotees wear yellow clothes on this day

Photo: File (Image for representation)

Tomorrow, January 26, Hindu devotees will celebrate Basant Panchami in northern India, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, Shri Panchami, and Saraswati Panchami, is a Hindu festival in which devotees dress in yellow, pray to the goddess Saraswati, and consume traditional foods.

The festival honours Maa Saraswati, the Hindu deity of learning, music, the arts, wisdom, and fortune. Basant Panchami, which will be observed on January 26 this year, is a festival that marks the arrival of spring. Yellow is a prominent colour throughout celebrations, whether it be in food, decorations, or outfits.

During Basant Panchami, rural India's mustard, daffodils, marigolds, yellow hyacinth, yellow lilies, and forsythia shrubs burst into brilliant yellow blooms. Since the colour yellow is linked to Saraswati and represents knowledge as well as mustard fields, which are connected to the arrival of spring, yellow flowers and sweets are presented to the goddess as part of the puja rituals.

It is believed that Saraswati, the wife of Brahma, was born on Basant Panchami, the fifth day of the lunar month of Magh (which occurs in January-February). As yellow symbolises the season Vasant or spring, it is the colour of the day, and women dress in vibrant colours of the same colour to honour Saraswati.

Devi Saraswati's favourite colour is yellow, which also symbolises the luminance of the new sun and a fresh start and is a representation of good well-being, wealth, and harmony. Given how important yellow is, here are some gorgeous yellow outfits that Bollywood stars chose and looked stunning in.

