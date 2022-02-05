‘Basant Panchami 2022’: Mouth-watering dishes to make for Saraswati puja

Basant Panchami, a festival dedicated to the goddess Saraswati, is widely observed across India. It falls on the fifth day of the month of Magha and is observed on the first day of spring.

On this day, delicious traditional delicacies are prepared and consumed. While kites are flown throughout North India, particularly in Punjab and Haryana, it is known as Saraswati Puja in the eastern half of the nation, such as West Bengal. Sri Panchami is the name given to it in the southern states. In Gujarat, flowers are exchanged as gifts in the form of bouquets and garlands made of mango leaves.

People traditionally dress in yellow and consume mouthwatering traditional dishes like Meethe chawal, Boondi Ke Laddoo, and Kesari Halwa on this day.

Here are some recipes to try:

Khichdi

Khichdi is a hearty, delicious dish that represents a lot of things. The meal is a wonderful fritter for Basant Panchami 2022, made with shudh ghee, rice, lentils, and veggies.

Besan Choorma

The delicacy, which is made with Shudh Ghee, flour, sugar, and Kesar, is a fantastic treat for Basant Panchmi. The meal originates in Rajasthan and is very simple to prepare.

Kesari Rajbhog

The Bengali dessert is a spongy Chena dipped in a saffron-flavored sugar syrup. On the auspicious holiday of Basant Panchami, Rajbhog will provide all the sweetness you require.

Boondi Laddoo

In India, the sweet is famous all over the world. These Laddoos are little, round yellow, and sweet, created with the goodness of Ghee and Kesar. Gram flour is used in this delicacy, which is coated in hot sugar syrup and topped with nuts.

Make these recipes at home and celebrate Basant Panchami 2022 in flair.