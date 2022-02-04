Basant Panchami 2022: Know shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and mantra for Saraswati Puja 2022

Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of learning and knowledge is honoured on Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami. Saraswati is the goddess of wisdom, learning, music, art, and science.

Vasant Panchami is a prominent Hindu festival that is celebrated every year on the fifth day of the Lunar Eclipse in the month of Magh (spring) as per the Hindu calendar. The day mostly falls in January or February.

Schools and educational institutes start the day with Saraswati Pujan on Vasant Panchami. Anubujh' muhurta is a perfect time and considered auspicious to carry out the rituals followed during Saraswati Pujan.

Astrologers consider the best time to worship Goddess Saraswati in the morning hours and while the Panchami (fifth) Tithi (date) prevails.

Basant Panchami Tithi Timings and Muhurat

The Shubh Muhurat for the festival of Basant Panchami this year is from 07:07 am to 12:35 am.

The Basant Panchami Tithi starts on 5 February at 3:47 am and ends on 6 February at 3:46 am.

Bansant Panchami Puja Samagri:

-Purified Mango wood

-Kesar

-Haldi

-Kumkum

-Akshat

-Naivedya

-Gangajal

-Kalash

-Shripal

-Havan Samidha

-Shodash Matrika

-Yellow clothes

-Saffron sweets

-Chandan

-Durva dal

-Saraswati yantra

Saraswati Puja Vidhi:

Place a photo or an idol of Goddess Saraswati on a wooden platform with a red/yellow cloth spread on it.

Keep the books of your children, a pen/pencil/slate at the Goddess’s feet.

Light a brass or an earthen lamp. (Use ghee/mustard oil or sesame oil).

Light a few incense sticks.

Invite Maa Saraswati with utmost devotion to accept your prayers and offerings.

Put a tika with Chandan and kumkum on the Goddess’s forehead.



Saraswati Puja Mantra:

या कुन्देन्दुतुषारहारधवला या शुभ्रवस्त्रावृता या वीणावरदण्डमण्डितकरा या श्वेतपद्मासना। या ब्रह्माच्युत शंकरप्रभृतिभिर्देवैः सदा वन्दिता सा मां पातु सरस्वती भगवती निःशेषजाड्यापहा॥ शुक्लां ब्रह्मविचार सार परमामाद्यां जगद्व्यापिनीं वीणा-पुस्तक-धारिणीमभयदां जाड्यान्धकारापहाम्‌। हस्ते स्फटिकमालिकां विदधतीं पद्मासने संस्थिताम्‌ वन्दे तां परमेश्वरीं भगवतीं बुद्धिप्रदां शारदाम्‌॥२॥