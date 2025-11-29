FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
LIFESTYLE

Banned baby names in US: State rules, restrictions, and tips for parents to choose safe, acceptable names

Some baby names are banned in the U.S. due to legal, social, or record-keeping issues. Rules vary by state, so parents should choose simple, respectful names using standard letters to ensure acceptance.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 29, 2025, 02:57 PM IST

Banned baby names in US: State rules, restrictions, and tips for parents to choose safe, acceptable names
Choosing a baby’s name is an exciting but sometimes tricky task for parents in the United States. While many names are permitted, others are prohibited due to the possibility of legal issues, confusion in official records, or offensiveness. Names that contain symbols, numbers, royal titles like King or Queen, or allusions to divisive individuals like Adolf Hitler are frequently rejected. These regulations, which differ from state to state, help guarantee that the child's name is secure, simple to register, and socially acceptable. 

Why are some names banned?

Some baby names are banned in the US. because they can create problems for the child or break official rules. Names that suggest royalty or titles, like King or Queen, are often not allowed. To avoid offending anyone, names that are religious or symbolic, like Jesus Christ or Messiah, may be rejected. Because they cannot be used in official records, names that contain numbers, symbols, or unusual characters such as '1069' or '@' are also prohibited. To safeguard the child's welfare and social acceptance, names like Adolf Hitler that have a bad past or offensive connotations are also prohibited.

Rules differ by state:

State-by-state regulations regarding baby names can differ in the US. While some states restrict the length of names or prohibit the use of numbers and special characters, others only permit names that contain the 26 letters of the English alphabet. Additionally, some states forbid names that are deemed offensive, obscene, or likely to cause issues for the child in day-to-day life. Because of these variations, parents should always check their state's naming regulations before deciding on a baby's name, because a name that is permitted in one state may be prohibited in another. 

Tips for Parents:

In the United States, it's crucial to adhere to state regulations when naming a child. Steer clear of controversial or royal titles, use standard letters when choosing names, and stay away from symbols, numbers, and offensive words. The child's name will be accepted, and there won't be any legal or social problems if it is straightforward, courteous, and simple to register.

Also read: What is Margashirsha Purnima 2025? Check shubh muhurat for Snan and Daan, Bhadra’s position, and spiritual benefits

In the United States, selecting a baby's name necessitates paying close attention to state regulations to make sure it is both socially and legally acceptable. The safest option for parents is to use standard letters in simple, respectful names.

