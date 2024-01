List of gazetted, public holidays in 2024

See here the complete list of gazetted and public holidays of the year 2024.

Another year has passed and a new one has arrived. New years bring with it hope and new energy, along with all inspirations and motivations, it also brings new travel plans. This year, particularly, is a boon for all those who love to travel and 2024 will have 10 long weekends.

Here is a list of gazetted and public holidays of the year 2024 for you to make plans accordingly.

Gazetted holidays of 2024:

Republic Day - January 26

Holi - March 25

Good Friday- March 29

Id-ul-Fitr- April 11

Ram Navmi- April 17

Mahavir Jayanti- April 21

Buddha Purnima- May 23

Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid)- June 17

Muharram- July 17

Independence Day / Parsi New Year’s Day / Nauraj - August 15

Janamashtami (Vaishnva)- August 26

Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e-Milad (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad) - September 16

Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday - October 2

Dussehra - October 12

Diwali - October 31

Guru Nanak’s Birthday - November 15

Christmas - December 25

Public holidays of 2024:

New Year’s Day- January 1

Lohri- January 13

Makar Sankranti- January 14

Magha Bihu/Pongal- January 15

Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday - January 17

Hazarat Ali’s Birthday - January 25

Republic Day (Gazetted)- January 26

Basant Panchami / Sri Panchami- February 14

Shivaji Jayanti- February 19

Guru Ravidas’s Birthday- February 24

Swami Dayananda Saraswati Jayanti - March 6

Maha Shivratri- March 8

Holika Dahan- March 24

Holi (Gazetted) - March 25

Good Friday (Gazetted) - March 29

Easter Sunday - March 31

Jamat-Ul-Vida - April 5

Chaitra Suladi/ Gudi Padwa / Ugadi / Cheti Chand - April 9

Id-ul-Fitr (Gazetted) - April 11

Vaisakhi / Vishu - April 13

Meshadi (Tamil New Year’s Day) / Vaisakhadi (Bengal) / Bahag Bihu (Assam) - April 14

Ram Navmi (Gazetted) - April 17

Mahavir Jayanti (Gazetted)- April 21

Guru Rabindranath’s Birthday- May 8

Buddha Purnima (Gazetted)- May 23

Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) (Gazetted) - June 17

Muharram (Gazetted)- July 17

Independence Day / Parsi New Year’s Day / Nauraj (Gazetted) - August 15

Rakshabandhan - August 19

Janamashtami (Vaishnva) (Gazetted) - August 26

Ganesh Chaturthi / Vinayaka Chaturthi - September 7

Onam or Thiru Onam Day - September 15

Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e-Milad (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad) (Gazetted) - September 16

Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday (Gazetted) - October 2

Dussehra (Maha Saptami) - October 10

Dussehra (Maha Ashtami) / Dussehra (Maha Navmi) - October 11

Dussehra (Gazetted) - October 12

Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday - October 17

Karaka Chaturthi (Karva Chouth) - October 20

Diwali (Gazetted) - October 31

Govardhan Puja - November 2

Bhai Duj - November 3

Pratihar Sashthi or Surya Sashthi (Chhat Puja) - November 7

Guru Nanak’s Birthday (Gazetted) - November 15

Guru Teg Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day - November 24.

