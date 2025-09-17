Bani J starts her day with Bone Broth, here’s why you should add it to your breakfast routine

'Nikita Rawal is not my friend': Amid link-up rumours, Sangram Singh makes BIG statement, says 'my name is being dragged for..'
LIFESTYLE
VJ Bani starts her mornings with bone broth, a nutrient-rich drink that supports skin, gut, joints, and hydration.
Actor and fitness enthusiast Bani J, best known for her role in Four More Shots Please, recently revealed her everyday breakfast choice. In a chat with Cyrus Broacha, she said she starts her mornings with bone broth. According to her, it is refreshing, nourishing, and especially beneficial for the skin.
Bone broth is a nutrient-rich drink made by slowly simmering animal bones in water, often with herbs and vegetables. The long cooking process extracts valuable nutrients such as collagen, amino acids, and minerals. These delicacies have been a part of traditional diets for centuries for their health and wellness properties.
According to Health experts, there are several benefits of adding bone broth to your diet:
Collagen is a key protein that supports joint health, keeps skin elastic, and strengthens hair and nails. Since collagen breaks down during the cooking process, bone broth becomes an excellent natural source.
Bone broth contains amino acids such as proline and glycine. These play an important role in digestion, tissue repair, and reducing inflammation in the body.
It also delivers essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, and potassium, which are vital for bone strength, muscle activity, and overall well-being.
Digestive Health: The gelatin in bone broth helps maintain the gut lining, which can be particularly helpful for people with digestive issues like leaky gut syndrome. Glycine also aids digestion and detoxification.
Joint Health: Bone broth’s high collagen content may reduce joint stiffness, pain, and inflammation. For those dealing with arthritis or regular aches, it can be a soothing addition.
Skin Benefits: Since collagen is directly linked to skin elasticity, drinking bone broth regularly can help reduce wrinkles and support youthful, glowing skin.
Hydration Boost: Bone broth also contains electrolytes like sodium and potassium, making it a natural hydration booster.
