LIFESTYLE

Bani J starts her day with Bone Broth, here’s why you should add it to your breakfast routine

VJ Bani starts her mornings with bone broth, a nutrient-rich drink that supports skin, gut, joints, and hydration.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 05:49 PM IST

Bani J starts her day with Bone Broth, here’s why you should add it to your breakfast routine
Actor and fitness enthusiast Bani J, best known for her role in Four More Shots Please, recently revealed her everyday breakfast choice. In a chat with Cyrus Broacha, she said she starts her mornings with bone broth. According to her, it is refreshing, nourishing, and especially beneficial for the skin.

What is bone broth?

Bone broth is a nutrient-rich drink made by slowly simmering animal bones in water, often with herbs and vegetables. The long cooking process extracts valuable nutrients such as collagen, amino acids, and minerals. These delicacies have been a part of traditional diets for centuries for their health and wellness properties.

Nutritional benefits of bone broth

According to Health experts, there are several benefits of adding bone broth to your diet:

  • Rich in Collagen

Collagen is a key protein that supports joint health, keeps skin elastic, and strengthens hair and nails. Since collagen breaks down during the cooking process, bone broth becomes an excellent natural source.

  • Full of Amino Acids

Bone broth contains amino acids such as proline and glycine. These play an important role in digestion, tissue repair, and reducing inflammation in the body.

  • Packed with Minerals

It also delivers essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, and potassium, which are vital for bone strength, muscle activity, and overall well-being.

ALSO READ: Bani J, Amit Sadh win big at Yellowstone International Film Festival 2023

How it supports overall health

Digestive Health: The gelatin in bone broth helps maintain the gut lining, which can be particularly helpful for people with digestive issues like leaky gut syndrome. Glycine also aids digestion and detoxification.

Joint Health: Bone broth’s high collagen content may reduce joint stiffness, pain, and inflammation. For those dealing with arthritis or regular aches, it can be a soothing addition.

Skin Benefits: Since collagen is directly linked to skin elasticity, drinking bone broth regularly can help reduce wrinkles and support youthful, glowing skin.

Hydration Boost: Bone broth also contains electrolytes like sodium and potassium, making it a natural hydration booster.

ALSO READ: Ex Bigg Boss 10 contestant Bani J's bikini picture from her Thailand vacation goes viral!

