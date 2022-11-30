Balenciaga child porn row: Why Kim Kardashian is under fire in ad photoshoot controversy

Kim Kardashian has endorsed Balenciaga multiple times (File photo)

The luxury clothing brand Balenciaga has recently come under fire for its most recent ad campaign which was showcasing its Spring 2023 collection. The photo shoot featured children in Balenciaga wear, surrounded by several objectionable objects, which people found pornographic.

After Balenciaga was slammed aggressively, it decided to remove all the images from its website and issued a public apology. Soon after Balenciaga, businesswoman and reality TV star Kim Kardashian has been in the middle of the controversy which was sparked by the luxury.

Kim Kardashian, who is one of the biggest endorsers of the brand Balenciaga, finally opened up on the child porn controversy, while her statement was not appreciated by her fans. Kardashian issued a very diplomatic statement, where she didn’t openly condemn or support the ad campaign by the brand.

Speaking about the Balenciaga campaign, Kim Kardashian said, “As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period.”

"I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again,” she further added.

Her statement was not received well by social media, as people slammed Kardashian for her diplomatic statement and for not cutting off ties with Balenciaga despite the objectionable photoshoot. Here are some of the tweets on social media, slamming Kardashian and her statement.

So lemme get this straight. Kim Kardashian publicly denounced the father of her children for his questionable comments about Jewish people, but hasn’t denounced one of her sponsors, Balenciaga, for their recent DISGUSTING AND HEINOUS campaign involving children? Makes sense. — Sunitspeaks (@sunitgill) November 28, 2022

Kim Kardashian just said she’ll continue to work with Balenciaga even though they sexualized children in their advertisements.



Kim’s continued lack of morals should come as no surprise to anyone. — Paul A. SzypulBubblebathgirl) November 28, 2022

Kim Kardashian shames people over wearing a MAGA hat, but she’s trying to work it out with the pedophiles at Balenciaga.



Hypocrites. Disgusting, utter hypocrisy. #KimKardashian #BalenciagaGroomers #BalenciagaGate #BalenciagaIsOver https://t.co/lWiiQLUpTm — Nicholas Belcourt™️ (@NickBelcourt) November 28, 2022

Kardashian was also slammed for cutting off ties with Kanye West because of a tweet, but still supported and “understanding” the ad photoshoot done by Balenciaga. The brand, however, has decided to sue the creative directors responsible for the photo shoot.

Balenciaga showcased a photoshoot where children were dressed in their clothes from the Spring collection, holding teddy bears in BDSM and bondage gear. There were also signs of child pornography and pedophilia in the photo shoot, as per Twitter.

