Balancing success and creativity: The director's perspective

The Director of the music video "Dost Banke" shares the behind-the-scenes challenges, creative process, and emotional depth that contributed to its success, offering a glimpse into the intricacies of crafting a powerful visual narrative.

1.What unexpected challenges did you encounter while creating "Dost Banke," and how did they influence the final music video?

Every creative project has challenges. "Dost Banke" was so beautifully penned that I wanted to weave a story around it, but I was concerned if the cast could capture the emotions. When we began shooting, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's first scene came out beautiful and relieved my worries. The expressive performances of Gurnazar Chattha and Akaisha Vats further boosted my confidence. Another challenge was the VFX for a scene where Priyanka throws a phone at a mirror. It was tricky, but our team executed it flawlessly.

2. In "Dost Banke," how did you balance visuals and music to create a cohesive storytelling experience?

I have a very clear thought process. Once I hear a song, I close my eyes and envision a world, imagining the story. I try to replicate the world I see in front of my eyes on the screen. I do it easily as the story is always clear in my head. This process is very exciting to me and I enjoy it thoroughly. Also, since I come from a corporate background, planning and execution are my forte. I sit with my team, and we plan our scenes in advance. The result of both these things is that whatever comes on screen is well-planned and powerful.

3. Can you shed light on some of the hidden meanings or metaphors embedded within the music video "Dost Banke"?

The music video "Dost Banke" is filled with subtle metaphors. One notable metaphor is Priyanka's ring, which symbolizes the enduring relationship between her and Gurnazar. Even when her character is brain-dead, she still wears it, showing their bond remains in her heart. The chorus "behte hain na" symbolizes tears. The characters are often crying when it's played. In another scene, the male lead offers the girl water, symbolizing help. However, the song later reveals that not everyone offering help has good intentions, teaching us to be cautious. Another theme is karma. The song shows that all actions have consequences. It highlights how careless attitude can hurt others and eventually come back to haunt us. The entire song conveys these deep messages and meanings.

4. How do you navigate the balance between personal expression and meeting audience expectations, especially following the success of "Dost Banke"?

I observe my surroundings and consider both my experiences and those of others. I create engaging stories by reflecting on incidents that affect many people and understanding their common pain points. As a creative person, my job is to put these feelings and stories into perspective. I analyze how and why people behave, the problems they face, and their impacts, aiming to convey meaningful messages. I have nothing against people’s choices and ways of society, but I am certainly not okay with hurting people. I stand to give a good social message, and this is how I show my take.

5. How did you ensure authenticity in portraying the diverse range of emotions in the music video, "Dost Banke," and were there any particularly challenging moments in doing so?

As a director, I aim to evoke genuine emotions in my actors. I guide them to tap into personal experiences similar to their characters'. With Priyanka, I engaged in deep conversations about her experiences to immerse her in the character's world. Gurnazar is way different from his character. I described to him the character's behavior and mindset. We subtly established his personality, for example, by showing him tapping his feet to appear anxious. Gurnazar's portrayal garnered strong reactions, with viewers expressing hatred towards his character. Working with mature actors who grasped my vision made it possible to bring out these emotions. With the best cast, we mostly captured scenes in a single take.

6. What was your creative process for crafting the striking visuals in "Dost Banke," which has been praised for its cinematography and aesthetics?

I have a lot to credit to my cinematographer, Garry Singh, for this. We work in tandem. Before we start, I share my vision with him. He creates a storyboard or reference for the entire video. With this, we get a clear picture of how the scenes would look like. Once we start shooting, we refer to the storyboard and see the kind of lighting we want and the kind of colors we need. By doing this, the final project I get is similar to what I envisioned. So the crux is that I work very closely with my cinematographer. He is great at delivering all the agreed-upon references. That is the beauty of working in sync.

7. How did the team dynamic contribute to the success of "Dost Banke," and were there any memorable collaborative moments?

Working collaboratively with an intentful team smoothens our process. I am blessed to be working with the most passionate team. There is mutual love among team members. We shoot with a lot of positivity on set. In "Dost Banke," some new team members had joined us. We had a few disagreements initially, but eventually, we reached a consensus amicably. Mutual respect and open discussion foster creativity. Also, Priyanka's presence on the set created a friendly and memorable atmosphere. She made everyone comfortable so the vibe on the set was very wholesome. This is how we shot the entire song.

8. How do you envision "Dost Banke" inspiring its audience, personally or socially?

I am very sure the song will push people to reflect internally. There might not be an instantaneous change. But if people are repeatedly exposed to similar content that gives a good message, it will create an impact.

9. Do you feel pressured to replicate "Dost Banke's" success in future projects, or do you approach each endeavor with creative freedom and freshness?Success is an outcome of doing your work diligently. I promise to do that in every project. Taking pressure to replicate success kills the real essence of creating art. However, a fresh perspective is always required as each project demands a different story and perspective. Creative freedom is very important for executing any content that people connect with and that only comes when you don’t work with preconceived notions and intents.

10. How did you make people cry through Dost Banke?

In "Dost Banke," tears flowed through a carefully crafted emotional journey. Emotions were built up from the very beginning, leading to a powerful climax. Viewers shed tears due to the relatable experiences depicted throughout the music video. From the portrayal of abortion pills to the heartbreak of betrayal, audiences found themselves immersed in the characters' struggles. The depiction of infertility struck a chord with many, as did the poignant portrayal of the mother-son relationship. Scenes like the son feeding his mother from a dumpster stirred memories of personal hardships among some people. Through these raw and emotional moments, the audience was deeply moved. They could reflect on their past actions and connect with the emotions depicted on screen.