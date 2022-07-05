Bakrid 2022: Date, history, significance of auspicious festival

File Photo

Bakraid is one of the most auspicious festivals for Muslims across the globe. The festival is celebrated about two months after Eid-ul-Fitr, which comes at the end of the month of Ramzan.

Muslims celebrate Bakrid by making a sacrifice of cattle. It can be a goat, a sheep, camel or buffalo, depending on what a person can afford.

The festival of Bakrid is also called as Bakri Eid, Eid Qurban, Eid al-Adha or Qurban Bayarami.

Date of Bakrid 2022

This year, the festival of Bakrid will be celebrated on July 10 by Muslims in India.

History of Bakrid 2022

The festival of Bakrid or Eid al-Adha is celebrated for three days all over the world. The auspicious day honours the willingness of Prophet Abraham who, when asked by God to sacrifice a thing dearest to him, willingly sacrificed his son Ismail.

According to religious texts, God was then pleased with the readiness of Abraham and the courage and faith of Ismail. He replaced the boy with a ram which was later sacrificed by a blindfolded Prophet Abraham.

God gave Abraham a male goat to sacrifice as a substitute of his son. He ordered the male goat to be divided into three parts, which were distributed among the poor, friends and families and the last part was kept by Abraham’s family.

Significance of Bakrid 2022

Eid-ul-Adha is known to mark the end of Hajj, which is the popular pilgrimage that Muslims take to the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

The Hajj pilgrimage is performed as per the instructions laid down by Prophet Muhammad. The instructions are the re-enactments of the sacrifices and obedience of Prophet Abraham to God.

Muslims observe the pilgrimage to seek spiritual blessings and get rid of all previous sins.

Towards the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, Muslims gather at Mount Arafat to offer day-long prayers from Quran. The Mount Arafat holds great significance in Islam as it is believed to be the place where Prophet Mohammed gave his last sermon.