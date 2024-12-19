Bakingo, the leading online bakery, has unveiled its Christmas campaign, ‘Magic in Every Bite,’ aimed at sparking the joy and wonder of rediscovering the child within.

The campaign highlights how every bite of Bakingo’s festive treats brings back the excitement of simpler times, filled with the magic of the season. Bakingo has also introduced its exclusive Christmas dessert collection featuring the indulgent Yule Cake, classic Ginger Cookies, and the creative DIY Ginger Cookie Box. Adding to the festive spirit, Bakingo has launched a short film that beautifully captures the essence of the theme—reminding everyone to embrace the wonder in every moment and celebrate the season with childlike joy.

The Yule Cake, a traditional Christmas delight, features layers of rich chocolate, capturing the warmth and richness of holiday flavours, making it the centrepiece of any festive table. The playful Ginger Cookies, available in whimsical Christmas-themed shapes like stars, Santas, and snowflakes, bring festive cheer to every bite and are perfect for both kids and adults alike.Bakingo introduces thoughtfully curated Christmas hampers that blend indulgence and joy. These hampers include an assortment of delicious goodies, from cookies and chocolates to plum cakes, making them an ideal gift for spreading holiday warmth to family and friends.

For those looking to get creative this holiday season, Bakingo also introduces its DIY Ginger Cookie Box. This special box includes everything needed to decorate your own ginger cookies perfect for family fun or as a thoughtful gift for loved ones. Each box comes complete with pre-baked Christmas-shaped cookies, icing, sprinkles, and festive toppings, making it a perfect way to add your personal touch to the holiday celebrations.

In addition to these star attractions, Bakingo’s Christmas dessert collection also includes indulgent Christmas cakes, cupcakes, delicious pastries, and beautifully themed brownies and more, all designed to spread joy and bring people together during this magical time of year.

Speaking about the launch, Himanshu Chawla, Co-founder of Bakingo, said, “This Christmas, we’ve blended tradition with innovation to create a collection that’s both nostalgic and exciting. Our aim is to offer desserts that not only taste extraordinary but also elevate the spirit of the season, adding a little magic to every bite.”

With every dessert perfectly crafted and presented in charming Christmas-themed packaging, Bakingo ensures these treats are perfect for gifting and celebrating. Whether it’s a cosy family gathering or a gesture to loved ones afar, Bakingo’s Christmas desserts make every moment of the holiday season sweeter.

About Bakingo

Bakingo, launched in 2016, has rapidly gained recognition as a trusted bakery brand. Renowned for its Gourmet Collection, the brand offers a diverse range of expertly crafted cakes and desserts designed to cater to sophisticated taste buds. Bakingo's reach extends beyond its website and app, being available on major food delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato. Offering doorstep deliveries, Bakingo serves over 3+ million delighted customers across 15+ cities in India.

Media Contact:

Suman Patra

Co-Founder, Bakingo

suman.patra@floweraura.com

+91-8882553333

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)