Lifestyle

Baking soda vs baking powder: Know difference

Baking soda and baking powder are both leavening agents, which help baked goods rise by creating gas bubbles, but what is the difference between the two of them.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 11:10 AM IST

article-main
(Image source: Pixabay)
There are a lot of ingredients in baking recipes, but trying to figure out the difference between baking powder and baking soda can be the most difficult thing to do.Baking soda and baking powder are both leavening agents, which help baked goods rise by creating gas bubbles. Because of their similar names and appearances, experienced and amateur bakers frequently get them mixed up. Though baking soda and baking powder have the same color and taste, they have distinct chemical compositions and applications.

Sodium bicarbonate makes up the baking soda. Sodium bicarbonate is an alkaline salt that reacts with acids to release carbon dioxide gas. Batter or dough rises due to carbon dioxide. When making recipes that call for acidic ingredients like buttermilk or cocoa powder, people frequently use baking soda.

Baking soda reacts with acid when added to a mixture, producing carbon dioxide. The finished product has a soft and fluffy texture because the batter expands and rises when baked in a hot oven. Baking soda aids in the browning of baked goods as well. It follows that most people use it to make baked goods like cookies.

Sodium bicarbonate, cornstarch, and an acid—typically cream of tartar—are combined to make baking powder. For it to produce carbon dioxide, it needs heat and moisture. Acid is already present in baking powder. When there is no acidic ingredient in a recipe, baking powder is used.

Manufacturers typically designate baking powder as double acting. This implies that when it comes into contact with a liquid, it will activate or begin to produce carbon dioxide. The moment they cook or heat the mixture, it will activate once more.

