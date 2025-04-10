For farmers, Baisakhi marks the beginning of the harvest season and is a time to express gratitude for a fruitful yield.

Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, is a significant harvest festival celebrated with great enthusiasm in Punjab and other parts of northern India. It marks the beginning of the Sikh New Year and the start of the harvest season, especially for rabi crops like wheat. The day holds both cultural and religious importance and is observed with joy, music, dance and community gatherings.

Baisakhi 2025: Date and Time

In 2025, Baisakhi will be celebrated on Monday, April 14. According to Drik Panchang, the Vaishakhi Sankranti moment will occur at 9:30 PM on April 13. The festival is observed on the first day of the Baisakh month in the Sikh calendar, which usually falls on April 13 or 14 each year as per the Gregorian calendar.

Baisakhi 2025: History

The history of Baisakhi goes back to 1699 when Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth and last Sikh Guru, established the Khalsa Panth at Anandpur Sahib. Through this, he created a community of committed Sikhs and declared that all individuals were equal, removing caste-based distinctions. On this day, he also announced the Guru Granth Sahib as the eternal Guru of Sikhism, ending the tradition of human Gurus.

Baisakhi 2025: Significance

For farmers, Baisakhi marks the beginning of the harvest season and is a time to express gratitude for a fruitful yield. It is a celebration of new beginnings, abundance and hope. People come together to pray for prosperity and thank the divine for the blessings of the land. The festival also symbolises unity and spiritual devotion, especially among Sikhs who honour the founding of the Khalsa on this day.

The celebration of Baisakhi is full of colour, joy and community spirit. People begin the day by visiting Gurudwaras to offer prayers. Many take part in religious processions known as nagar kirtans, which are led by the Panj Pyare and feature devotional singing, traditional music and martial arts displays. Langars or community meals are organised, where everyone is welcome to eat together. Families prepare special dishes like kada prasad, kadhi and meethe peeley chawal using fresh harvest produce. Traditional Punjabi folk dances like bhangra and gidda are performed with enthusiasm, adding energy and vibrance to the occasion. Local fairs and exhibitions are also held, showcasing regional crafts, foods and performances.

