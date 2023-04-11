Baisakhi 2023: History, significance, date, ritual and more

Baisakhi 2023| Photo: PTI

Baisakhi is a popular harvest festival and Sikh New Year. This year the festival will be celebrated on April 14. Typically observed on the first day of Vaisakh month, Baisakhi is also known as 'Vaisakhi' or 'Basora'. This harvest festival is majorly celebrated in the northern parts of India. As per the Drik Panchang, the Vaisakhi Sankrati tithi will fall at 3:12 pm on April 14.

Baisakhi 2023: Significance

Baisakhi is primarily a festival of the Sikh population. This festival marks the formation of the Khalsa (the pure one). Guru Gobin Singh established the Khalsa on Vaisakhi day in 1699. On this day, Guru Gobind Singh abolished the distinction between all castes and proclaimed all humans as being equal.

Eventually, the Sikh Guru tradition came to an end, with the Guru Granth Sahib being declared the eternal guide and Holy Book of Sikhism, according to Drik Panchang.

Baisakhi is also celebrated as the Sikh New Year. Baisakhi is primarily celebrated by Hindus in Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh. In West Bengal, it is celebrated as "Naba Barsha" or Bengali New Year.

Baisakhi 2023: Rituals and celebrations