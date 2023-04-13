Baisakhi 2023: Date, significance, WhatsApp wishes and greetings to wish your loved ones

File photo

Baisakhi marks the harvest of rabi crops and farmers offer thanksgiving for a good harvest and prosperity. The day is celebrated with folk dances like bhangra and gidda.

Folk dances like bhangra and gidda are performed to celebrate the day. Additionally, it has religious significance for the Sikh community, and according to the Punjabi calendar, Baisakhi is also the start of the Punjabi New Year.

This year Baisakhi or Vaisakhi will be celebrated on April 14, 2023. The Sikh New Year is often observed on either April 13 or 14. The festivities for this festival, which will be held on April 14 this year, have already started.

This festival marks the formation of the Khalsa (the pure one). The Khalsa was founded by Guru Gobin Singh on Vaisakhi in 1699. On this day, Guru Gobind Singh declared that all people are equal and abolished the concept of caste.

According to Drik Panchang, the Sikh Guru tradition eventually came to an end when the Guru Granth Sahib was proclaimed Sikhism's Holy Book and Eternal Constitution.

The Sikh New Year is also observed during Baisakhi. Hindus primarily celebrate Baisakhi in western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana. It is observed as "Naba Barsha" or Bengali New Year in West Bengal.

Baisakhi 2023: Wishes, quotes, and messages

1. I wish a wish for you on Baisakhi, that all your wishes come true, may the Almighty accepts all your wishes. May you get the best rewards for your benevolent deeds!

2. Accept my warmest wishes for you this Baisakhi. May you have a bountiful year ahead!

3. Wishing that your life will a filled with the golden blessing of the Guru. Let his grace always shine on you and your family.

4. Baisakhi de is paawan parv diyan sabnu vadhaiyyan. Wahe Guru ji. Sab da bhala karein. Happy Baisakhi!

5. Sending my heartfelt wishes on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi. I wish you enjoy this festive day with high spirits and great joy. Happy Baisakhi to you!

6. Nach lo gaa lo hamaare saath, aaya hai Baisakhi ka tyohaar, Maana lo khushiyan sabke saath,, aayi abb mojan ki bahaar! Happy Baisakhi 2019.

7. May you harvest all the fruits of your hard work from the previous year. Happy Baisakhi!

8. May your Baisakhi be blessed with a bounty of the season and harvest of joy and prosperity! Happy Baisakhi! Happy Baisakhi 2019!

9. May Waheguru Ji shower his divine love and blessings upon you and your family.

Wish you a Happy Baisakhi!

10. May Wahe Guru bless you with good health and prosperity in this upcoming year. Happy Baisakhi!