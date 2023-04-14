Search icon
Baisakhi 2023: 5 lip-smacking food recipes to make on this festival

On Baisakhi, people prepare delicious meals and sweets to celebrate the joyous occasion. Here are five lip-smacking recipes that you can make on Baisakhi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 01:47 PM IST

Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi is a harvest festival that is celebrated with great enthusiasm in the northern regions of India, as it marks the first day of Baisakh. Traditionally, it is celebrated annually on April 14 or 15.

On this day, people prepare delicious meals and sweets to celebrate the joyous occasion. Here are five lip-smacking recipes that you can make on Baisakhi:

Sarson Ka Saag and Makki Ki Roti: A traditional Punjabi meal that is enjoyed by many during the winter months. Sarson ka saag is a rich and flavorful preparation made with mustard greens, spinach, and other leafy vegetables. Makki ki roti, on the other hand, is a flatbread made with maize flour. The combination of the two is a match made in heaven and is perfect for a festive occasion like Baisakhi.

Chana Masala: This popular North Indian dish is made with chickpeas cooked in a spicy tomato-based gravy. It's hearty, filling, and bursting with flavor. You can serve it with rice or naan for a complete meal.

Kheer: Kheer is a rice pudding that is made by simmering rice and milk together until it reaches a creamy consistency. It's flavored with cardamom, saffron, and nuts, making it a perfect dessert for any festive occasion.

Baingan Bharta: Baingan bharta is a smoky and delicious preparation made with roasted eggplant, onions, and tomatoes. It's seasoned with a blend of spices and is typically served with roti or naan.

Paneer Tikka: Paneer tikka is a popular vegetarian appetizer that is made by marinating chunks of paneer in a spiced yogurt mixture and then grilling or baking it until golden brown. It's a great addition to any Baisakhi celebration and is sure to be a hit with your guests.

These are just a few examples of the many delicious dishes that you can make on Baisakhi. With so many options available, you're sure to find something that suits your taste buds and celebrates the spirit of the festival. Happy cooking and happy Baisakhi!

