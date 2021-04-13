Baisakhi 2021: WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes to send to your loved ones on Baisakhi this year

Baisakhi marks the harvest of rabi crops and farmers offer thanksgiving for a good harvest and prosperity. For Sikhs, it marks the beginning of the New Year. The day is celebrated with folk dances like bhangra and gidda.

The harvest festival is of great importance among farmers all across India. For Hindus, it ushers in their solar new year. It is known by different names in different states of India - Baisakhi in Punjab, Poila Baishakh in West Bengal, Rongali Bihu in Assam, Gudi Pawda in Maharashtra and Ugadi in parts of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Baisakhi is one of the most prosperous festivals in the Hindu calendar celebrated with full joy and enthusiasm. The festival falls around the harvesting season in India is being observed on April 13.

The tradition of the Baisakhi festival in its religious importance began in the year 1699 when the 10th Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh, laid the foundation of the Panth Khalsa — the order of the Pure Ones and baptized Sikh warriors to defend religious freedoms. This is the reason why this day is also known as the Khalsa Sirjana Divas.

People organise community kirtans in Gurudwaras and at their local community centres to gather around. Doing charity like availing food for needy ones and social service is also the part of festival celebrations.

Baisakhi 2021: Wishes, quotes, and messages to wish loved ones on the occasion of Baisakhi

1. I wish a wish for you on Baisakhi, that all your wishes come true, may the Almighty accepts all your wishes. May you get the best rewards for your benevolent deeds!

2. Accept my warmest wishes for you this Baisakhi. May you have a bountiful year ahead!

3. Nachle gaale humare saathAyi hai Baisakhi khushiyon ke saathMasti mein jhoom aur kheer-poore khaAur na kar tu duniya ki parwa.Baisakhi Mubarak Ho!!

4. Wishing that your life will a filled with the golden blessing of the Guru. Let his grace always shine on you and your family.

5. Baisakhi de is paawan parv diyan sabnu vadhaiyyan. Wahe Guru ji. Sab da bhala karein. Happy Baisakhi!

6. Sending my heartfelt wishes on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi. I wish you enjoy this festive day with high spirits and great joy. Happy Baisakhi to you!

7. The greatest comforts and lasting peace are obtained when one eradicates selfishness from within. Guru Gobind Singh Ji - Happy Baisakhi!

8. On this joyous occasion, may Waheguru accept your hard word & reward you a life full of success in your life. Happy Baisakhi!

9. Nach lo gaa lo hamaare saath, aaya hai Baisakhi ka tyohaar, Maana lo khushiyan sabke saath,, aayi abb mojan ki bahaar! Happy Baisakhi 2019.

10. May you harvest all the fruits of your hard work from the previous year. Happy Baisakhi!

11. May your Baisakhi be blessed with a bounty of the season and harvest of joy and prosperity! Happy Baisakhi! Happy Baisakhi 2019!

12. May Waheguru Ji shower his divine love and blessings upon you and your family. Wish you a Happy Baisakhi!

13. May Wahe Guru bless you with good health and prosperity in this upcoming year. Happy Baisakhi!

14.Wishing you a new year filled with peace prosperity and good fortune. Happy Baisakhi!

15. The call of the koel, the aroma of ripened wheat, the dhol beats reverberate in the air and the jovial spirit break into a lively dance! Happy Baisakhi